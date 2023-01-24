McCarthy urged to keep Schiff, Swalwell on House Intelligence panel
WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries renominated two California Democrats to serve on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, setting up a clash with Speaker Kevin McCarthy over committee assignments he has vowed to block.
In the last Congress, Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., chaired the committee, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., led its Intelligence Modernization and Readiness Subcommittee, but McCarthy has long signaled that Schiff, Swalwell and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) would lose their committee assignments if he became speaker.
His threat followed moves by his predecessor Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Democrats and a few Republicans to strip Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., of their committee assignments when Democrats were in control.
“It is my understanding that you intend to break with the longstanding House tradition of deference to the minority party Intelligence Committee recommendations and deny seats to Ranking Member Schiff and Representative Swalwell,” Jeffries wrote in a letter to McCarthy over the weekend. “The denial of seats to duly elected Members of the House Democratic Caucus runs counter to the serious and sober mission of the Intelligence Committee.”
Jeffries noted Greene and Gosar were removed from their committee assignments in the last Congress “after a bipartisan vote of the House found them unfit to serve on standing committees for directly inciting violence against their colleagues.”
Supreme Court asks US to weigh in on cases about social media content moderation
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Biden administration to weigh in on a pair of cases that could determine the future of social media law, a move that could delay resolution of the disputes until next year.
The justices, behind closed doors on Friday, had discussed what to do with the cases, which stem from disputes over Texas and Florida laws that prohibit social media companies from removing content from conservatives.
Monday’s order asks Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to weigh in with the views of the United States government on the cases. That means that while the justices may still end up hearing the cases, experts said it would not be soon.
The Florida and Texas cases address issues about the reach of the First Amendment and government regulation. Industry groups NetChoice LLC and the Computer & Communications Industry Association first sued to block both state laws in 2021 and reached opposite results before the cases were appealed to the Supreme Court.
John Elwood, a partner at Arnold & Porter and the head of the firm’s appellate and Supreme Court practice, said Monday’s request made it unlikely the cases may be resolved before the end of the Supreme Court’s current term in June.
Elwood said that at least four of the justices are required to ask the solicitor general to weigh in. “This is a recognition that this is an important case,” Elwood said.
Trump posed for picture with former Philly mob boss Joey Merlino at South Florida golf club
They share an affinity for golf and an aversion to cooperating witnesses who “flip” to help federal investigators.
But former President Donald Trump and former Philly mob boss Joseph “Skinny Joey” Merlino don’t have much to say about how they wound up in a photo together at a South Florida golf course.
Trump posed for the photo with Merlino earlier this month at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach. The two, along with an unidentified third man, flash Trump’s customary “thumbs-up” and smile while wearing golfing attire.
Does Trump know Merlino? Or at least who he was?
His presidential campaign won’t say.
The photo, obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer, is likely to renew concerns among Trump loyalists eager to help him retake the White House next year that he still lacks the sort of protective political infrastructure that would prevent a candidate for president from taking a picture with a convicted mobster whose last stint in federal prison ended in mid-2020.
“President Trump takes countless photos with people. That does not mean he knows every single person he comes in contact with,” a Trump spokesperson said after the Inquirer shared a copy of the photo with his campaign.
The spokesperson did not respond when asked if Trump knew Merlino, or his background.
Trump sparked outrage when he dined on Nov. 22 at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach private club and residence, with Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist who had shown up with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who was under fire then for a series of antisemitic remarks.
— From wire reports
