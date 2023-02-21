Ted Cruz seeking Senate reelection, but he hasn’t ruled out presidential bid
Ted Cruz has seemingly taken himself out of the 2024 presidential sweepstakes, saying last week that he’s focused on being reelected to a third term in the Senate.
While it’s clear that Cruz will run in earnest for reelection, don’t believe that he doesn’t have an eye toward the 2024 presidential race or the fallout from what could be a fascinating GOP presidential primary.
On Sunday’s edition of Lone Star Politics, a political show produced by KXAS-TV (NBC5) and The Dallas Morning News, I asked Cruz if he had ruled out a run for president.
“I am running for reelection for Senate in 2024,” he said. “It is the honor of my life to represent 30 million Texans, and what I’m doing each and every day is going to Washington and fighting for 30 million Texans.”
He didn’t rule it out. But now most analysts don’t think he’ll take advantage of a Texas law that would allow him to simultaneously run for reelection and president.
But that doesn’t mean he’s not biding his time.
“Ted Cruz was born to run for president. It’s just part of his political DNA,” said University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus. “A lot of candidates, once they get a sniff of that first campaign for president, it stays with them.”
Rottinghaus added that the Texan in Cruz fueled his dreams of the White House. It the same pride that will have Texas Gov. Greg Abbott consider his place in the 2024 field.
New Mexico prosecutors downgrade manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting
New Mexico prosecutors have downgraded felony penalties against Alec Baldwin and the armorer in the fatal “Rust” shooting, removing the threat that either could spend years in prison.
Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed were charged last month with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the Oct. 21, 2021, death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie’s set south of Santa Fe.
The most serious charge included a “firearm enhancement” penalty that carried a maximum five years in prison, if convicted.
But state prosecutors backtracked on the firearm enhancement penalty after Baldwin’s attorneys argued the enhancement charge was improperly added. Baldwin’s team pointed to the fact that legislation mandating a five-year prison sentence had not taken effect in New Mexico until several months after the shooting took place.
During NYC visit, Gov. DeSantis complains about ‘woke’ politicians, avoids thorny issues like abortion, book bans and LGBTQ rights
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis jetted into the city Monday to press the case that New York should follow his state’s lead in turning the tide on “woke” politics, including by rolling back “failed” bail reform laws.
But the Republican governor, in town to deliver remarks at a law enforcement conference on Staten Island, steered clear of discussing abortion, LGBTQ rights and other issues he’s drawn plenty of controversy for on the national stage.
“I read that New York is the only state that doesn’t allow judges to consider when they’re making a bail determination whether someone’s a danger to the community,” said DeSantis, who’s considered likely to launch a 2024 campaign for president. “That’s like one of the most important things that you need to be considering when you’re making these bail determinations.”
The governor blamed New York’s bail laws on Democrats trying to “out-woke” each other, and in reference to NYPD officers added: “You apprehend a criminal, bring him in, and then they just release ‘em, so you got to risk your life again two weeks later to apprehend the same guy all over again. How does that make any sense? Is that making your community any safer by doing that? So you need to do things like repeal these failed pieces of legislation.”
