Russia responds in writing to US ahead of Blinken-Lavrov call on Ukraine crisis
The United States has received a written response from Moscow after it sent its own written answers following face-to-face meetings on the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the latest development in the ongoing diplomatic campaign aimed at deterring a potential Russian invasion of the country.
But the Kremlin said Tuesday that Russia had not sent its “main reply” to the US over Russia’s security concerns, saying there had been a “mix-up” over the issue.
“There was a mix-up,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters when asked to confirm the US had received a formal Russian response to a document delivered last week by Washington. “It [Russian correspondence] regarded a different matter. The main reply on this issue hasn’t been handed over, it’s still being prepared.”
Moscow’s response comes days after Washington submitted its own documents to Moscow and ahead of a planned phone call between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Tuesday.
Governors say they told Biden US needs to ‘move away from the pandemic’ at White House meeting
“There’s a number of areas that we have full agreement on, and that is one: We need to move away from the pandemic,” the Republican told reporters outside the West Wing, “and we asked the President to help give us clear guidelines on how we can return to a greater state of normality.”
The governor said the group wanted to “partner with the administration” in order to “move beyond the pandemic.”
