Rep. George Santos denies sexual harassment claim by prospective aide
George Santos on Monday denied groping and sexually harassing a prospective congressional aide during a job meeting in the Republican representative’s Washington office last month.
“It’s comical,” Santos said on CNN. “Of course I deny that claim.”
Santos said he “100%” denies the claim and questioned why the man continued to push to be hired after the incident.
“Let me make it clear: If there were any part of that that were true ... he wouldn’t have begged for a job,” Santos said.
The denial came three days after former volunteer aide Derek Myers filed a police report and an ethics complaint against Santos, saying he made improper advances.
Myers said he was alone with Santos in his office on Jan. 25 when the Long Island lawmaker “proceeded to take his hand and move it down my leg into my inner-thigh and proceeded to touch my groin.”
Santos, who is gay, asked Myers if had a profile on Grindr, a gay dating app. The lawmaker then asked Myers if he wanted to come home with him, noting that his husband was out of town.
Myers said he rejected Santos’ advances and sought to get him to return to a discussion about constituents’ concerns.
Myers had previously been told he would receive a permanent job offer but it was later rescinded, he said.
Santos, who flipped a Democratic-leaning seat in the midterm elections, may have trouble convincing anyone that he is telling the truth about Myers given his pattern of lies about virtually every aspect of his life.
Balloon recovery begins as US investigates what China’s leaders knew
The United States has started to recover some parts from the Chinese balloon that an American F-22 fighter jet shot down off the coast of South Carolina, as Biden administration officials said the U.S. was still trying to figure out how much senior leaders in Beijing knew about the alleged spy mission.
Debris from the balloon and its payload scattered over a patch of Atlantic Ocean measuring about 4,900 feet by 4,900 feet, and the U.S. is surveying the site as it works to retrieve the wreckage, said Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of the North American Aerospace Defense Command. He told a briefing Monday that one concern for the recovery teams was whether the equipment carried explosives or other hazardous materials.
Asked whether the balloon uproar had weakened U.S.-China relations, President Joe Biden told reporters Monday, “No. We’ve made it clear to China what we’re going to do. They understand our position. We’re not going to back off. We did the right thing. And there’s not a question of weakening or strengthening. It’s just reality.”
On the question of why China would commit the brazen spying that the U.S. claims, Biden said only that “they’re the Chinese government.”
Senators on Thursday will receive a classified briefing on the episode from administration officials, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday night.
VanHerck said the balloon was a “maneuverable platform,” and the administration gained a better sense of what it could do during the time it moved across the U.S.
— From wire reports
