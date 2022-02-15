Nation in Brief_021622 Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Postal Service overhaul bill hits Senate snagA swift passage of a sweeping bill with bipartisan support to overhaul the US Postal Service’s finances hit a snag Monday.Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, a Republican, objected to a unanimous consent request from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to make a technical fix to the bill. Schumer said that being unable to immediately make the technical fix will delay the bill, but vowed that the Senate will eventually pass it.— From wire reports Recommended for you +11 Diamond sneakers, $100k tickets and The Rock! Everything that happened at Super Bowl LVI The Super Bowl is one of the biggest nights in the sporting calendar. Click for more. 