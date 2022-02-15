Postal Service overhaul bill hits Senate snag

A swift passage of a sweeping bill with bipartisan support to overhaul the US Postal Service’s finances hit a snag Monday.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, a Republican, objected to a unanimous consent request from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to make a technical fix to the bill.

Schumer said that being unable to immediately make the technical fix will delay the bill, but vowed that the Senate will eventually pass it.

— From wire reports

