Supreme Court to decide fate of Obama-era Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide on the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created in the wake of the 2008 Wall Street collapse and funded directly by the Federal Reserve.
The case poses a threat to an array of independent agencies, including potentially the Federal Reserve.
The court’s conservatives have been skeptical of the notion that agencies can operate outside the direct control of the president and Congress. But it is not clear how far they will go to rein in these agencies, all of which were created by Congress.
The Biden administration moved quickly to challenge a ruling by the 5th Circuit Court in New Orleans that held the CFPB has been operating illegally because it is “no longer accountable to Congress” for its annual budget.
If the high court’s conservative majority agrees, it could cast doubt on the Federal Reserve as well because the Fed relies on bank fees and interest income for its operating expenses, not an annual appropriation from Congress.
In her appeal on behalf of CFPB, Solicitor General Elizabeth G. Prelogar called the lower court’s decision novel and wrong.
It “marks the first time in our nation’s history that any court has held that Congress violated the appropriations clause by enacting a law authorizing spending,” she said.
The CFPB was championed by Democrats, including now-Sen. Elizabeth Warren, to protect consumers and borrowers from deceptive and unfair practices by banks and mortgage lenders. It has been steadily opposed by much of the lending industry and many Republicans.
The current dispute began as a challenge to a proposed regulation of payday lenders. In ruling for the lenders, the three judges of the 5th Circuit, all appointees of former President Donald Trump, said it violated the Constitution to shield the bureau from an annual fight over its appropriation.
Scott Adams faces ‘consequence culture’ as U.S. newspapers drop Dilbert
In the category of career implosions for a major American cultural figure, the downfall of Scott Adams has been especially swift and spectacular.
The East Bay cartoonist’s “Dilbert” comic strip, long one of the most popular in the country and appearing in more than 2,000 newspapers at its peak, all but vanished by Monday after he called Black people “a hate group” in an incendiary diatribe on race relations in America last week.
First, hundreds of newspapers — including The Mercury News and East Bay Times, Washington Post, Orange County Register, Los Angeles Times and those in USA Today Network — canceled the strip. Then Andrews McMeel Universal, the company that syndicates “Dilbert,” said it would no longer work with the cartoonist. Adams told this news organization Monday that the publisher of his books on career and life advice had canceled his upcoming and backlisted works, as well.
True to his vision of himself as a renegade truth teller, Adams said his “cancellation” was “predictable” while claiming his explosive remarks were meant to hold up “the mirror” to what Americans really think. He argued that his critics failed to put his comments on race, uttered during his “Real Coffee with Scott Adams” show last week, into “context” or to recognize that he was using “hyperbole” to make an important point about U.S. culture.
After capping insulin copays, Colorado sets its sights on EpiPens
Almost four years after becoming the first state to cap insulin copayments, Colorado may limit what consumers pay for epinephrine autoinjectors, also known as EpiPens, which treat serious allergic reactions.
A proposed state law would cap out-of-pocket copays at $60 for a two-pack of epinephrine autoinjectors. In 2007, the wholesale price of a single EpiPen was about $47. Today, two brand-name autoinjectors cost just under $636 at a Walgreens in Denver, according to GoodRx. At some pharmacies a generic pen sells for $100 to $200, which is still expensive for many people.
The bill is the latest example in a nationwide push by states to address the soaring prices of lifesaving drugs. No state has capped what consumers pay for EpiPens, though the New Jersey Senate passed a bill in June to do so; that measure is pending in the legislature’s lower house.
The average launch prices of drugs in the United States increased nearly 11% every year from 2008 to 2021, according to a study published last year. — From wire reports
Recommended for you
Scenes from Georgia vs. Lipscomb college softball in the Georgia Classic on Feb. 26, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Lipscomb College Softball
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.