U.S. closing in on decision to join global release of oil as Russian invasion of Ukraine causes gas price spike at home
The U.S. could soon announce that it is joining in a global release of up to 60 million barrels of crude oil, including from the federal Strategic Petroleum Reserve, as President Joe Biden seeks to dampen the effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on gas prices at home.
The total number of barrels released globally could range from 50 million to 60 million barrels, senior administration officials and others familiar with the matter said, though sources cautioned that a decision had not yet been finalized and deliberations were still underway Tuesday morning.
Other allies are also expected to dip into their stockpiles in a coordinated effort to bring down energy costs amid the ongoing Russian invasion. They include Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands and other major European countries, as well as Japan and South Korea.
The invasion of Ukraine has driven concerns about a supply disruption from Russia, the world’s No. 2 oil producer. Brent oil prices closed above $100 a barrel on Monday for the first time since 2014. US crude and Brent jumped another 5% on Tuesday even as the International Energy Agency meets to discuss a response to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
High oil prices have lifted prices at the gas pump to seven-year highs. The national average for regular gasoline rose to $3.62 on Tuesday, up about 9 cents in a week and 24 cents in a month, according to AAA. At some point, energy prices could get so expensive that it erodes demand from consumers and slows the broader economy.
US officials have spent the last several weeks on calls and in meetings with counterpart key energy supplying countries in an effort to secure commitments to back-fill any market disruptions. The effort included an in-person visit to Saudi Arabia from two senior administration officials to discuss the need to address the effect on oil markets.
