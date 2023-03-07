Jim Jordan issues subpoenas to investigate ‘weaponization’ of federal agencies
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has subpoenaed the former head of a defunct Biden administration advisory board on disinformation, which was disbanded just months after being formed amid public backlash.
The subpoena for writer and researcher Nina Jankowicz to sit for a closed-door deposition on April 10 was one of three Jordan issued Monday tied to investigations by his subcommittee on the alleged “weaponization” of federal agencies.
“As the former Executive Director of the Board, you are uniquely situated to provide information that is relevant and necessary to inform the Committee’s oversight and potential legislative reform,” Jordan wrote in a letter accompanying the subpoena.
The “Disinformation Governance Board” was established a year ago under the Department of Homeland Security. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas described it as an attempt to counter false claims that encourage migrants to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as to confront the threat of Russian disinformation campaigns.
“The spread of disinformation can affect border security, Americans’ safety during disasters, and public trust in our democratic institutions,” the department said at the time.
The creation of the board immediately triggered criticism. Jordan and some other Republicans characterized it as anti-democratic and un-American. GOP Senator Mitt Romney said it was “a terrible idea” that communicated the U.S. was going to be spreading propaganda.
Jankowicz resigned in May, just weeks after being picked as director. Mayorkas disbanded the disinformation board in August.
After Ohio train derailment, Norfolk Southern unveils a new safety plan
Norfolk Southern Corp. plans to add hundreds of track-side heat detectors in an effort to improve safety following a derailment that spilled toxic chemicals last month in Ohio.
The move is part of a six-point plan announced Monday that also includes exploring newer types of sensors, accelerating the use of digital train inspections and considering acoustic detectors that may help uncover axle problems. The initiative is based on the preliminary findings in the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation of the Feb. 3 crash, Norfolk Southern said in a statement.
The railroad is under pressure from regulators, politicians and the broader public to bolster its operations after the crash, which released chemicals and prompted an evacuation of the rural community. The incident has become a talking point on Capitol Hill, with Chief Executive Officer Alan Shaw set to be questioned this week by a U.S. Senate committee. President Joe Biden has also said he would visit the site in East Palestine.
The scrutiny will likely increase after Norfolk Southern suffered another derailment over the weekend in Ohio. The incident, which happened about 180 miles west of East Palestine, didn’t involve hazardous materials and resulted in no reported injuries. But it has sparked a larger debate over train safety and criticism across the political spectrum, from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to former President Donald Trump, who visited the site last month.
While U.S. train derailments are down from two decades ago, there were still 1,093 last year, or about three per day.
The US can stop Twitter from releasing details in spy report
The U.S. can stop Twitter Inc. from releasing details about the government’s demands for user information in national security investigations, a court ruled, in the same week House Republicans are to grill national security officials over surveillance.
Twitter had protested the government’s redactions to a 2014 “transparency report” that featured a numerical breakdown of national security-related data requests from the previous year. The U.S. appeals court in San Francisco on Monday agreed with a lower-court judge that the Justice Department had shown a “compelling” interest in keeping that information secret.
Based on classified and unclassified declarations provided by government officials, the court was “able to appreciate why Twitter’s proposed disclosure would risk making our foreign adversaries aware of what is being surveilled and what is not being surveilled — if anything at all,” U.S. Circuit Judge Daniel Bress wrote for the three-judge panel.
A lawyer for Twitter referred a request for comment on the decision to the company; a company spokesperson didn’t respond. A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.
— From wire reports
