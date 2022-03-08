Republican leaders face threat of revived Freedom Caucus in GOP-led House
Former President Donald Trump’s most loyal allies in Congress have been relegated to the political wilderness for the past few years. Now they’re plotting their comeback.
With the growing likelihood that Republicans will take over the House after elections this fall — and the prospect of Trump running for president again in 2024 — members of the Trump-loving House Freedom Caucus are preparing to flex their muscles in the next era. Under the new leadership of Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, the group is hoping to use its hardline tactics, connections to Trump and friendlier relationship with GOP leadership to bend their party to their will and put their MAGA-like stamp on the conference.
Among the top items on their wish list: They want more of their members in positions of authority under a GOP-led House. One Freedom Caucus co-founder and Trump acolyte, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, is already in line to wield the coveted House Judiciary Committee gavel — and all the subpoena power that comes with it.
Another caucus member is vying to lead the House Homeland Security Committee next year. The conservative crew is also pressing GOP leaders to tap a Freedom Caucus lawmaker for the House Intelligence Committee, which became ground zero for some of the most heated and partisan battles during the Trump administration. And it’s entirely possible that a caucus member runs for a seat at the leadership table, especially if there are any open positions.
“We’re going to be pushing for a fair process; we’re going to be pushing for more participation. Freedom Caucus members don’t seem to have much of a place in a lot of the larger decision-making,” said Perry, a staunch Trump ally who has come under scrutiny for trying to overturn the 2020 election on January 6, 2021.
