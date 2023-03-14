Michael Cohen testifies before Manhattan grand jury in Trump hush money payment to Stormy Daniels
Former President Donald Trump has a message for the Manhattan grand jury seeking his testimony in a porn star hush money probe: Don’t hold your breath.
Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Monday that the former president is “an extortion victim,” and has no plans to cooperate with the Manhattan DA’s investigation into an alleged preelection hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
“He’s not going to testify,” Tacopina said. “Ninety-nine percent of targets in grand jury proceedings choose not to. He’s not going to participate in the proceeding that me and most election law experts think is without total merit.”
Tacopina’s comments came on the same day longtime fixer Michael Cohen testified for nearly three hours about his role in issuing the now-notorious $130,000 payment to Daniels in October 2016 to buy her silence about an alleged sexual tryst with Trump at a Lake Tahoe golf tournament in 2006.
The payment, which has for years been public knowledge, made Cohen a felon and ultimately led to his disbarment.
The current grand jury hearing evidence was impaneled in January. Cohen did not testify before a previous grand jury hearing evidence against Trump that expired last spring or one that heard evidence against the Trump Organization and its finance chief Allen Weisselberg.
In his 2018 federal conviction for campaign finance violations, bank fraud, and tax evasion, Cohen pointed the finger directly at his longtime boss — referring to him as “Individual 1.″ The former lawyer said that Trump told him to make the hush money payments “for the principal purpose of influencing” the election outcome.
Mitch McConnell released from hospital, headed to inpatient physical therapy
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was discharged from the hospital Monday after suffering a concussion and a minor rib fracture from a fall last week.
Following advice from his physician, the Kentucky Republican will go to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for physical therapy treatment before returning home, McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement.
McConnell tripped at a dinner event last Wednesday and was admitted to the hospital that night. He was being treated for a concussion when his medical team discovered this weekend that he also suffered a minor rib fracture from the fall.
Popp said McConnell’s recovery from his concussion is “proceeding well” and he is also being treated for the rib fracture.
“The Leader and Secretary (Elaine) Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received,” Popp said.
Trump views DeSantis as strongest GOP challenger in 2024
Former President Donald Trump said he considers Ron DeSantis as his strongest potential challenger for the Republican nomination and attacked the Florida governor during his first 2024 campaign stop in Iowa.
“I would say probably so, but you never know what happens. It could change,” Trump in response to a question about DeSantis from reporters aboard his plane en route to Iowa. “I think we’re not going to have much of a challenge.”
During a speech in Davenport, Trump said DeSantis opposed ethanol, which is important to farmers in Iowa and other Midwest states, and that when he was in Congress he voted to raise the minimum retirement age for Social Security to 70 years old.
“And to be honest with you, Ron reminds me a lot of Mitt Romney,” Trump said of the 2012 GOP presidential nominee who’s no longer very popular among Iowa Republicans. “So I don’t think you’re going to be doing so well here. But we’re going to find out. But those are the facts.”
The former president’s trip to the state, where Republicans next year hold their first-in-the-nation caucus, comes days after DeSantis held two events there as part of his book tour and met with Iowa lawmakers.
Trump’s speech in Davenport was billed as one around his education platform, but his remarks on the issue, including opposition to critical race theory and a vow to break up the U.S. Department of Education, didn’t come until well over an hour into his speech. Instead, Trump focused on his efforts to help farmers and bolster ethanol when he was president, saying, “Every promise I made to Iowa as a candidate I fulfilled as your president.”
— From wire reports
