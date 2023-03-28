Grand jury hearing Trump ‘hush money’ payment to Stormy Daniels reconvenes for more testimony as possible indictment looms
The Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence on Donald Trump’s “hush money” payment to porn star Stormy Daniels returned to court Monday for more witness testimony as anticipation continued to build over a possible indictment against the former president.
The grand jury, which usually starts hearing evidence at 2 p.m., was in the building by 1 p.m., a law enforcement source told the New York Daily News. A few hours later, former National Enquirer Publisher David Pecker was spotted leaving the downtown office in a car via a back exit.
The former president and CEO of American Media Inc., the supermarket tabloid’s parent company, is a central player in the hush money scheme. The deal with Daniels was born out of her approaching the Enquirer with her story in October 2016, according to Michael Cohen’s 2018 federal case.
Years prior, Pecker had devised an agreement with Trump and his then-fixer Cohen to “catch and kill” negative Trump stories so they’d never see the light of day.
Pecker received immunity in Cohen’s federal case, ending with the fixer’s conviction and imprisonment.
In August 2016, American Media Inc. made a deal with with Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007, agreeing to pay her $150,000 “at Cohen’s urging” for the “limited life rights” to her story, according to the federal case.
Senate Republicans try a new tactic to overturn Biden’s student loan plan
Senate Republicans are attempting to overturn President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program by deploying a procedural tactic that allows them to avert a filibuster and pass it by a simple majority.
Senators Bill Cassidy, John Cornyn and Joni Ernst introduced the Congressional Review Act resolution singling out Biden’s 2022 executive order, which would forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower. The program, which is currently blocked while it awaits a Supreme Court ruling, is limited to those that make less than $125,000 a year for individuals or $250,000 for households.
Opponents of the student forgiveness program argue that it is unfair to borrowers who have already paid back their debt or took measures to avoid accruing student loan debt.
“President Biden is not forgiving debt, he is shifting the burden of student loans off of the borrowers who willingly took on their debt and placing it onto those who chose to not go to college or already fulfilled their commitment to pay off their loans,” Cassidy, the top Republican on the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, said in a statement.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said overturning Biden’s student debt relief program would harm students of color, the children of immigrants and middle class families.
“It’s hard to believe that at a time when millions of Americans are struggling with student debt, Republicans are showing how callous and uncaring they are by trying to block debt relief that would literally transform the lives of so many for the better,” he said on the Senate floor Monday.
DeSantis begins ramping up South Carolina outreach for 2024, with backing from state lawmakers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his allies are starting to lay the groundwork for a presidential campaign in South Carolina, moving to build a political operation and court local leaders in a state likely to be fiercely competitive in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.
The efforts — coming before DeSantis even formally launches a White House bid — mark the first test of his political strength in South Carolina, as he attempts to make inroads in a state whose loyalties in next year’s primary could be split between a popular former governor, sitting U.S. senator and a former president.
“DeSantis is making the calls,” said Dave Wilson, a GOP strategist in South Carolina. “And he should be if he wants to build the groundswell of support he’s going to need in South Carolina.”
DeSantis is running second in a bevy of early polls of the 2024 primary, bested only by former President Donald Trump. Nationally, polls show him receiving far more support than the only other major candidate in the race, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and more than potential candidates like one-time Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
— From wire reports
