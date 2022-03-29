...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds are expected ahead of an
approaching line of storms during the day and evening hours
Wednesday. Additionally, strong gusty winds associated with an
approaching line of storms late Wednesday into early Thursday
are also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Romney says he hasn’t reached a decision yet on Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah hasn’t yet made up his mind over how he will vote on President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as he undertakes an in-depth review of her record.
“I have begun a deeper dive, a much deeper dive than I had during the prior evaluation,” Romney said, adding, “in this case, as well, she’s gone into much more depth talking about her judicial philosophy that she had before. And we’re, of course, looking at her judicial record, as a district judge and as an appellate judge, in far more depth than we had before.”
