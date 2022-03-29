Romney says he hasn’t reached a decision yet on Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah hasn’t yet made up his mind over how he will vote on President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as he undertakes an in-depth review of her record.

Romney voted against Jackson last year when the Senate confirmed her to fill a vacancy on a powerful DC-based appellate court, but the Utah senator said he is in the process of a “much deeper dive” this time.

“I have begun a deeper dive, a much deeper dive than I had during the prior evaluation,” Romney said, adding, “in this case, as well, she’s gone into much more depth talking about her judicial philosophy that she had before. And we’re, of course, looking at her judicial record, as a district judge and as an appellate judge, in far more depth than we had before.”

— From wire reports

