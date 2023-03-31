DeSantis won’t ‘assist’ in Trump extradition, but he can’t stop it
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed “Florida will not assist in an extradition request” from New York for former President Donald Trump, but the U.S. Constitution and state law don’t allow him to stop it.
And Trump’s attorney said the former president was planning to turn himself in after his indictment Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury.
Under Florida law, a governor can review an extradition request, but that wouldn’t give DeSantis the power to block it, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said.
“If Trump decides to fight extradition, it is going to be a ministerial matter for the governor,” he said. “Conceivably, the governor could slow it down, but he cannot stop it.”
In a tweet, DeSantis wrote that Trump’s indictment in the Stormy Daniels hush money case was a “weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda.”
He added the state would not help in the extradition request “given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda,” referring to liberal billionaire George Soros.
His statement has changed from his remarks at an event in Panama City on March 20, when DeSantis said he had “no interest in getting involved” in the case that apparently stems from allegations that Trump paid hush money to Daniels in 2016 to cover up an affair.
Trump, a resident of Palm Beach since 2019, has called the investigation a “witch hunt” carried out by his Democratic enemies.
9 people dead after Blackhawk military helicopters crash in Western Kentucky
Nine U.S. military members have died after a crash involving two military helicopters in Western Kentucky Wednesday, according to officials with the military.
The crash happened in Trigg County and was reported at approximately 10 p.m., according to military officials. It involved two HH60 Black Hawk Helicopters that were performing a routine training mission, military officials said.
“Today is a tough and tragic day for Kentucky, for Fort Campbell, for the 101st,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, who was in attendance for a press conference outside the 101st Airborne Division.
The Marshall County Rescue Squad, which assisted at the scene of the incident, reported that nine soldiers were killed in the crash. The number of deaths was further confirmed by military officials during a press conference Thursday morning.
“The command is currently focused on caring for its servicemembers and their families,” officials said.
The helicopters were flying in multi-ship formation under night-vision goggles when the crash occurred, according to Brig. Gen. John Lucas, deputy commander for 101st Airborne Division. The Black Hawk aircraft were a form of medical evacuation helicopters.
Lucas said they don’t believe the helicopters were performing medical evacuation drills when the crash occurred. There were no signals for distress prior to the crash.
Five soldiers occupied one helicopter while four other soldiers occupied the second helicopter. Lucas said that’s routine for the training exercise they were conducting. There were no survivors from the crash, Lucas said, and the crash happened in an open field.
U.S. House passes sweeping energy bill pushing back against Biden climate policies
The U.S. House on Thursday approved a bill packed with Republican energy priorities meant to counteract the Biden administration’s approach and boost U.S. oil and gas production.
Numbered H.R. 1 as a signal that energy policy is the House majority’s top legislative priority, the bill includes a package of GOP proposals, ranging from reforming the process for gaining federal approvals for energy projects to condemning President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline.
“Voters awarded House Republicans with the majority in Congress to fight President Biden’s radical energy policies and lower costs for American families, and today, we are working to make that a reality,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican who was the bill’s lead sponsor, said in a statement following the vote.
Four Democrats, Jared Golden of Maine, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington state and Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, joined almost all Republicans present in voting for the bill. Pennsylvania’s Brian Fitzpatrick was the sole Republican to oppose the bill. The final tally was 225-204.
— From wire reports
Recommended for you
Several animals in Newton County are looking for their 'fur-ever' homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of March 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.