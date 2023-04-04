DeSantis orders investigation into Disney district’s board. Disney CEO Iger fires back
Blindsided by a decision by the Disney-aligned governing board to undercut his authority over the special taxing district that oversees development at Walt Disney World, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday ordered an investigation into what he said appears to be “self-dealing” and other “ethical violations.”
Disney has defended the actions of the Reedy Creek Improvement Board, and on Monday Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger shot back. Addressing questions at the company’s annual shareholder’s meeting he called the governor’s attempts at retaliation for Disney’s speaking out against the state’s gender identity legislation passed last year as “anti-business and anti-Florida.”
DeSantis decision by the Reedy Creek Improvement District to “enter into last-minute development and restrictive covenant agreements with Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, U.S., Inc,” was designed to “usurp” the authority of the successor board he had appointed, DeSantis wrote in a letter to Melinda Miguel, his chief inspector general.
He asked her to launch a civil and criminal investigation with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement into the actions of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District board. Based on initial observations of his legal counsel, he said, the board engaged in “inadequate notice, lack of consideration, improper delegation of authority, and ethical violations, such as conflicts of interest and self-dealing.”
DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern said the agreements “are likely invalid, and all legislative options are back on the table,” although he did not specify what that may entail.
Disney has stood by the actions of the Reedy Creek board, saying in a statement last week that “all agreements signed between Disney and the District were appropriate, and were discussed and approved in open, noticed public forums in compliance with Florida’s Government in the Sunshine law.” The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the DeSantis investigation.
Iger said Monday that the company will invest $17 billion and create 13,000 jobs at Walt Disney World over the next 10 years. He also took a jab at the governor’s criticism.
Virginia teacher files $40 million lawsuit against Newport News schools, administrators over shooting by 6-year-old
The teacher shot by a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6 has filed a $40 million lawsuit against the Newport News School Board, asserting that administrators failed to keep the school safe.
Abigail Zwerner, 25, of York County, contends the first grader’s alarming past behavior should have led to heightened safety precautions at the school. Instead, the complaint says, Richneck’s assistant principal ignored three stark warnings that the boy had a gun.
Richneck’s assistant principal, Ebony Parker, would not even look at Zwerner when she expressed concerns about how the 6-year-old was acting that morning, the complaint says. Parker wouldn’t allow the boy to be searched even after other students told teachers the boy had a gun.
“It was the responsibility of Defendants to supervise (the boy), control him, remove him when necessary for the safety of others, and search him for the firearm that they knew to be in his possession,” says the complaint, filed Monday in Newport News Circuit Court.
Failing to act on the urgent threat, the lawsuit says, shows “a reckless disregard for the safety of all persons on the premises.”
In the first grade classroom just before 2 p.m. — as Zwerner sat at a reading table and the boy at his desk — he suddenly pulled a gun out of his front hoodie pocket, pointed at his teacher and fired a single round.
The bullet went through Zwerner’s left hand — which she held up as the boy opened fire — and then struck her in the upper chest and shoulder, where it remains today. She managed to shuttle about 18 students out of the classroom before seeking help.
The news that a 6-year-old student shot his teacher made headlines across the country and the world. Zwerner said two weeks ago in an interview with Savannah Guthrie on the “Today” show that she “will never forget” the look on his face just before he fired.
The 20-page complaint — filed by Virginia Beach attorneys Diane Toscano, Kevin Biniazan and Jeffrey Breit — largely echoes the assertions made by Toscano at a news conference and in a notice of claim in January. But the complaint expands on some key points and names staffers involved.
— From wire reports
