Washington Gov. Jay Inslee won’t seek reelection for fourth term
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday he will not run for an unprecedented fourth term, setting up a wide-open 2024 gubernatorial race that will have ripple effects all down the ballot.
Inslee, a Democrat first elected governor in 2012, had for months kept people guessing about his intentions, saying he was unsure whether he’d seek reelection.
He finally ended the speculation with a statement Monday morning.
“Serving the people as governor of Washington state has been my greatest honor. During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I’m ready to pass the torch,” Inslee said in the emailed statement, sent out just before 9 a.m. Pacific time.
Inslee, 72, is only the second person, along with Republican Dan Evans, to serve three consecutive terms as Washington governor. Arthur Langlie, a Republican, also served three terms, including two consecutive terms, in the 1940s and 1950s.
At the state Capitol Monday, he said he made the difficult decision not to run again in the last week.
“But I do think there’s a season,” he said, “and the season right now I think is that having a first term, maybe, is more important than having a fourth term.”
Inslee’s departure sets up a competitive open-seat race to succeed him after years of stifled ambitions for other politicians. His replacement will lead a state that has grown by nearly 1 million people since he first ran for governor.
He still has more than a year and a half left in office, and said among his highest priorities will be passing a new drug possession law to replace the stopgap measure expiring in July. He said he will call Tuesday for a special legislative session to pass a new drug law, after the Legislature failed to pass one in the waning hours of its regular session.
He said much of his focus over the remainder of his term would be on implementing the suite of housing policy bills passed this year.
“I’ve got 20 more months in the harness and I’m going to be pulling on the plow for 20 more months,” he said.
Inslee served eight terms in Congress, representing districts on both sides of the Cascades, before winning election as Washington’s 23rd governor in 2012, defeating then-state Attorney General Rob McKenna in an expensive and close race.
Inslee has been easily reelected governor twice as Republican prospects in Washington have dwindled.
JPMorgan to Acquire Failed Regional Bank First Republic
JPMorgan Chase & Co. won the bidding to acquire First Republic Bank in an emergency government-led intervention after private rescue efforts failed to fill a hole on the troubled lender’s balance sheet and customers yanked their deposits.
JPMorgan will take over First Republic’s assets, including about $173 billion of loans and $30 billion of securities, as well as $92 billion in deposits. JPMorgan and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which orchestrated the sale, agreed to share the burden of losses, as well as any recoveries, on the firm’s single-family and commercial loans, the agency said early Monday in a statement.
“Our government invited us and others to step up, and we did,” JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in a statement. “Our financial strength, capabilities and business model allowed us to develop a bid to execute the transaction in a way to minimize costs to the Deposit Insurance Fund.”
Shares of First Republic tumbled more than 33% by 4:06 a.m. in New York during premarket trading, putting it on track to extend this year’s 97% slump. JPMorgan’s stock rose 3.8%.
The transaction makes JPMorgan, the nation’s largest bank, even more massive — an outcome government officials have taken pains to avoid in the past. Because of U.S. regulatory restrictions, JPMorgan’s size and its existing share of the U.S. deposit base would prevent it under normal circumstances from expanding its deposit base further via an acquisition. And prominent Democratic lawmakers and the Biden administration have chafed at consolidation in the financial industry and other sectors.
JPMorgan expects to recognize a one-time gain of $2.6 billion tied to the transaction, according to a statement. The bank will make a $10.6 billion payment to the FDIC and estimated it will incur $2 billion in related restructuring costs over the next 18 months.
The $92 billion in deposits includes the $30 billion that JPMorgan and other large U.S. banks put into the beleaguered lender in March to try to stabilize its finances. JPMorgan vowed that the $30 billion would be repaid.
— From wire reports
Recommended for you
Baby announcements, romantic news and Karl Lagerfeld's CAT honored! These are the most jaw-dropping moments from the 2023 Met Gala…
The Met Gala never fails to disappoint when it comes to astonishing moments. And this year was no different! Click for more.Baby announcements, romantic news and Karl Lagerfeld's CAT honored! These are the most jaw-dropping moments from the 2023 Met Gala…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.