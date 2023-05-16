Trump-era special counsel John Durham blasts FBI conduct in Russia probe
U.S. special counsel John Durham faulted the FBI and Justice Department’s probe into whether Donald Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election but failed to issue any new charges or recommend significant changes to investigative procedures.
Durham, the longest serving special counsel, concluded his four-year probe with a report made public Monday that found the federal government’s investigation failed to rigorously meet investigative standards both in opening the investigation in 2016 and in conducting the probe.
“We conclude that the department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities” investigated by Durham, according to the 306-page final report.
The announcement ends a highly anticipated investigation that fell far short of Trump’s claims that Durham’s probe would reveal a conspiracy to spy on him and undercut his presidency.
The report was submitted to Attorney General Merrick Garland last week.
Trump responded on his social media site Truth Social, writing: “WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe! In other words, the American Public was scammed.”
Durham also concluded FBI and Justice Department officials treated Trump and his campaign differently than they did the campaign of Democrat Hillary Clinton, who was his rival in 2016.
Border crossings drop significantly after end of Title 42, US officials say
Biden administration officials said Monday that the number of migrants crossing the southern border had dropped dramatically over the weekend, following a significant increase early last week in the lead-up to the expiration of Title 42.
Some speculated that the end Thursday of Title 42, a policy used amid the COVID-19 pandemic to turn back migrants at the border without giving them access to asylum protections, would bring about an influx of crossings. But the Biden administration has long said it was prepared for the moment and had been planning for the change, despite attacks from Republicans who argued that border policy was being mismanaged.
The worries about increased migration were reflected in recent court filings from border officials who said that encounters could reach upward of 14,000 a day after Title 42 was lifted. Instead, the numbers have dropped.
Blas Nuñez-Neto, a lead Department of Homeland Security official in the Biden administration, said there had been a 50% decrease in crossings over the weekend, compared to the more than 10,000 a day they had seen early last week. He said that, over the weekend, they had averaged below 5,000 encounters a day.
Still, he warned that it was too early to draw any conclusions and that smugglers would continue to try and take advantage of the moment by spreading disinformation that encouraged migrants to cross.
Nuñez-Neto added that Mexican and Guatemalan officials had stepped up enforcement in recent days and that the U.S. government had already deported thousands to their home countries. He reiterated that DHS would continue speedy deportations and was enforcing a policy limiting asylum to those who cross without authorization. Nuñez-Neto warned that those who are deported face a five-year reentry ban and could face prosecution if they attempt to cross again.
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine no longer available in U.S.
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, a single-shot alternative to other pharmaceutical companies’ two-dose series, is “no longer available” in the United States, health officials said.
The last of the government’s J&J vaccine stock expired May 7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Dispose of any remaining Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine in accordance with local, state, and federal regulations,” the CDC says on its website.
About 19 million Americans received the J&J vaccine, according to CDC statistics. That’s far less than the nearly 367 million Americans who received Pfizer’s original vaccine and the 232 million who got Moderna’s, both of which required two shots for their initial series.
More than 31 million doses of the J&J shot were delivered in the U.S., the CDC says.
In April 2021, the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended pausing the use of the J&J vaccine after it was linked to a rare blood clot disorder. Health officials approved resumption of the J&J shot less than two weeks later.
— From wire reports
