Trial date set for suspect Bryan Kohberger in University of Idaho student homicides; plea entered
University of Idaho student homicides suspect Bryan Kohberger stayed silent when asked to enter a plea in Latah County court Monday morning, with the judge defaulting to not guilty. Kohberger’s murder trial was scheduled to begin this fall at the request of his defense.
The hearing was the first public appearance in more than four months for the 28-year-old man accused of killing four students at an off-campus home in mid-November. Family members for two of the victims and a throng of media filled the courtroom for Kohberger’s arraignment, which lasted about 15 minutes.
Dressed in a bright orange jail outfit with “PRISONER” in black on his back, Kohberger sat with his ankles shackled before Judge John Judge of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District Court. Judge explained the five charges — four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary — to the defendant and the maximum penalties if he’s found guilty.
Kohberger responded affirmatively to Judge’s questions about whether he understood each of the charges against him, but then declined to enter a plea when asked — what is known as standing silent. Judge entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.
At Kohberger’s attorney’s request and with the prosecution’s concurrence, Judge set a trial date of Oct. 2. The trial was scheduled to last up to six weeks.
SC Sen. Tim Scott launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign with hopeful message
Sen. Tim Scott Monday launched his 2024 Republican presidential campaign with a message of hope that he hopes will cut through the negativity of the political realm.
The South Carolina conservative enters as a prohibitive underdog in a GOP race dominated for now by former President Donald Trump and his nearest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
But Scott hopes to parlay his optimistic message and political skills as the only Black GOP senator to make a credible run in the contest to take on President Joe Biden.
He trumpets America as a “colorblind” society that should put bitter racial and partisan divisions behind it.
“I’m living proof that America is the land of opportunity not oppression,” Scott told a cheering crowd in his hometown of North Charleston, S.C. “I chose personal responsibility over resentment. I became the master of my fate.”
Scott, 57, who is not married, did not mention Trump or any other Republican rivals. But he did trash Biden for overspending and failing to secure the southern border, among other failings.
“This administration has replaced a hand up with handouts,” Scott said.
Scott will spend Tuesday with donors in Charleston before a two-day campaign swing to Republican early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.
He joins a growing field including fellow South Carolina native Nikki Haley, ex-Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
DeSantis is expected to jump into the race in the next few days and ex-Vice President Mike Pence might not be far behind.
Whether any of the Republican candidates have what it takes to give Trump a run for his money remains to be seen. Despite the grumbling about his electability, the MAGA leader appears to have forged majority support among the GOP electorate.
Trump’s mounting legal woes appear to have only rallied Republicans behind him, although his most serious cases are still on the horizon.
Breakthrough Colorado River deal reached, bringing big water cuts for three years
The seven states that depend on the Colorado River announced Monday that they have reached an agreement on cutting water use from the river over the next three years to prevent reservoirs from falling to critically low levels.
Representatives of the states reached the consensus after months of negotiations, with California, Arizona and Nevada together committing to reduce water use by 3 million acre-feet between now and the end of 2026 — an average of 1 million acre-feet per year, cutting usage by about 14% across the Southwest.
The agreement represents a major milestone in the region’s efforts to grapple with the Colorado River’s decline. The river, which supplies states from the Rocky Mountains to the U.S.-Mexico border, has long been overallocated, and its reservoirs have declined to their lowest levels on record during 23 years of drought worsened by rising temperatures with climate change.
The Biden administration announced that the federal Interior Department, which had laid out options for larger reductions, will analyze the proposal from the states.
“This is an important step forward towards our shared goal of forging a sustainable path for the basin that millions of people call home,” Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said.
The proposed cuts under the agreement amount to about half of the reductions federal officials have called for.
— From wire reports
Recommended for you
Incredible Health used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to compile a list of jobs projected to grow the most in nursing, ranked by their percent of expected employment growth from 2021 to 2031. Click for more.Jobs projected to grow the most in nursing—and how that compares to other health care roles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.