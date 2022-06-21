...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Tuesday June 21...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Tuesday June 21.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING
FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon and early evening. Winds will be
north to northwest at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Biden is considering lifting Trump-era tariffs to slow inflation. Here’s how that may affect you
Lifting Trump-era tariffs is one of the few things President Joe Biden could do to slow inflation — but that doesn’t mean Americans would immediately notice a drop in prices if he took that action.
So far, Biden has resisted pressure from many in the American business community to lift the tariffs that his predecessor imposed on $350 billion of Chinese goods — including bicycles, baseball caps and sneakers — during a tit-for-tat trade war.
But as inflation continues to be a thorn in the President’s side — or “the bane of our existence” as Biden recently put it — he has said his administration is considering lifting the tariffs. A White House official earlier this month said that a decision would be announced in the “coming weeks.”
It’s not a simple decision and advisers within the administration are divided on whether to lift the tariffs. On the one hand, China has not lived up to purchase commitments it made during the Trump administration, and some US industries struggle to compete with China’s unfair trade practices. On the other hand, Biden is eager to take any step that shows he is combating high prices. He could decide to lift some tariffs and leave others in place.
“Some reductions may be warranted,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers during congressional testimony earlier this month. But she also noted that the impact on prices wouldn’t solve America’s inflation problem.
