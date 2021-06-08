Jeff Bezos is going to space on first crewed flight of rocket
Jeff Bezos will be flying to space on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, the rocket ship made by his space company, Blue Origin. The flight is scheduled for July 20th, just 15 days after he is set to resign as CEO of Amazon.
Blue Origin said Bezos’ younger brother, Mark Bezos, will also join the flight.
“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” Bezos, 57, said in a Monday morning Instagram post. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”
If all goes according to plan, Bezos — the world’s richest person with a net worth of $187 billion — will be the first of the billionaire space tycoons to experience a ride aboard the rocket technology that he’s poured millions into developing. Not even Elon Musk, whose SpaceX builds rockets powerful enough to enter orbit around Earth, has announced plans to travel to space aboard one of his companies human-worthy crew capsules. British billionaire Richard Branson, whose own space company, Virgin Galactic, is planning on conducting flights to suborbital space for ultra-wealthy thrill seekers and competing directly with Blue Origin. Branson has long said he would be among the first passengers aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane, but that flight is expected to take place later in 2021.
Mass shootings leave fatalities in Chicago, Portland, Miami-Dade and other cities
Mass shootings were reported across the United States last weekend, leaving five people dead in Chicago, four in Oregon, two in South Florida, two in Indianapolis and one in Salt Lake City.
Seven people were wounded at a graduation party in Cleveland. In New Orleans, eight people were injured in a single shooting incident.
CNN defines a mass shooting as an incident that results in four or more casualties (dead or wounded) excluding the shooter(s).
In a Monday news conference, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said murders in the city are up 5% and shootings are up 17% compared to this date a year ago.
“Much of the violence that we have seen over this weekend and throughout the year is driven by a gang culture. Gang culture of retaliation and revenge. Some call it street justice,” Brown said.
Fifty-five people were shot in 41 incidents in Chicago between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to Chicago Police Department (CPD) spokesperson Kellie Bartoli.
Biden invites Ukrainian President to White House in July
President Joe Biden has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit the White House later this summer, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
Sullivan said Biden discussed the upcoming visit during a call with Zelensky earlier Monday afternoon as part of a planned discussion ahead of Biden’s upcoming trip to Europe.
Zelensky confirmed the invitation, tweeting, “Thank you @POTUS @JoeBiden for inviting me to visit the @WhiteHouse in July during our phone conversation. I look forward to this meeting to discuss ways to expand strategic cooperation between Ukraine and #USA.”
Monday’s call came days after Zelensky told Axios he was imploring Biden to meet with him in-person before the President meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva next week. The White House appears to have turned down Zelensky’s request for an in-person meeting ahead of the summit.
Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A with LGBTQ+ donations
Burger King is making a statement during pride month: It’s trying to get a leg up in the chicken sandwich wars by taking a not-so-subtle dig at rival Chick-fil-A’s fraught history with the LGBTQ+ community.
The fast-food chain tweeted last week that it would donate 40 cents to the Human Rights Campaign for every Ch’King chicken sandwich sold in June. The Human Rights Campaign is America’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization.
Burger King added it will make those donations “even on Sunday,” tweeting the eyes emoji. Chick-fil-A, because of its devout Christian ownership, closes its restaurants on Sundays.
