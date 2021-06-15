White House announces national strategy to combat domestic terrorism
The White House on Tuesday announced a government-wide strategy to combat domestic terrorism after completing a sweeping assessment of the threat posed by domestic violent extremism following the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
The strategy focuses on providing a national framework for the US government and partners to share information related to domestic terrorism, preventing domestic terrorism recruitment and violent mobilization, disrupting and deterring domestic terrorism activity and confronting long term contributors to domestic terrorism.
The new strategy marks a major break from former President Donald Trump’s administration and addresses more directly the threats posed by White supremacists and right-wing militia groups.
— From wire reports
