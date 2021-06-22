Senate committee to hold hearing on DC statehood bill
A Senate committee will examine a bill on Tuesday that would grant statehood to Washington, DC, with the panel’s members hearing testimony from experts and the city’s mayor on the key Democratic priority, which has gained momentum in recent years.
The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will focus its attention on S51, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, two months after House Democrats passed that chamber’s version of the legislation, which would create the nation’s 51st state using most parts of the city. Parts of DC that are home to federal buildings like the White House, the US Capitol and the Supreme Court would become a “Federal District,” according to the bill.
The hearing and eventual committee vote on S51 represent important steps toward establishing statehood — an issue that Democrats have pushed in recent years after taking control of the House in 2018 and the Senate and White House in 2020. The House version of the statehood bill first passed that chamber in 2020 but did not advance in the Senate, which was controlled by a Republican majority at the time.
— From wire reports
