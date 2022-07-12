Biden and Mexican President López Obrador met after summit standoff
President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met at the White House on Tuesday amid record migration in the hemisphere and high inflation that has affected both countries.
The United States and Mexico have historically relied on each other on a wide range of issues, but the at-times tense relationship recently spilled into public view when López Obrador opted to skip the Summit of the Americas — a gathering hosted by the United States — citing the US decision not to invite Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela.
The snub came as the Biden administration wrestled with a growing number of migrant arrivals at the US-Mexico border following deteriorating conditions in Latin America exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. The issue of migration is expected to be a top priority during Tuesday’s meeting, according to senior administration officials who stressed the close collaboration between the two countries on the matter.
“Migration cooperation is a top priority for both President López Obrador and President Biden,” one senior administration official told reporters. “We view each other as equal partners on this.”
The US and Mexico plan to launch a bilateral working group on labor migration pathways and worker protections, and “expand our diplomatic coordination on migration issues throughout the region,” according to officials. Both countries have viewed labor pathways as a way to stem the flow of irregular migration.
The focus on Tuesday, officials said, is implementation of those efforts.
