Alabama governor instructs state agencies to fight federal Covid-19 vaccine mandates
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed an executive order directing state executive branch agencies to cooperate with the Alabama attorney general’s office as it challenges the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates and, when possible, to not comply with the federal effort.
“I am adamantly opposed to federal mandates related to the Covid-19 vaccine and adamantly opposed to state mandates related to the Covid-19 vaccine, plain and simple,” the Republican governor said in a statement. “As long as I am your governor, the state of Alabama will not force anyone to take a Covid-19 vaccine.”
President Joe Biden in September imposed stringent new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff in a sweeping attempt to contain the coronavirus. Ivey’s executive order is the latest action from a Republican governor meant to hamper the adoption of public health measures that experts say are necessary to curb the pandemic.
“To the extent any such entity is required or compelled to impose such a penalty as a result of federal law, the entity shall take all practical steps to notify the affected business or individual that the State of Alabama does not approve, condone, or otherwise endorse the imposition of such penalty,” Ivey’s order states in part.
The order also prevents businesses or individuals from being penalized by the executive branch for refusing to comply with the mandate and protects public employees who refuse to share vaccination status when receiving government services or entering a government building.
Facebook revelations add new momentum to efforts to rein in Big Tech
Damning new revelations about Facebook’s role in the deadly January 6 insurrection have renewed lawmakers’ resolve to crack down on Silicon Valley, teeing up a potential watershed moment that will test the powerful industry’s clout on Capitol Hill.
In recent years, there’s been growing bipartisan support to rein in online platforms by breaking up Big Tech or overhauling the legal protections for internet companies, as lawmakers from both parties have complained about industry abuses and given up hope that tech giants will regulate themselves. Those efforts, however, have so far floundered.
But new disclosures about how Big Tech’s behavior is having a corrosive impact on society — from failing to tamp down the “Stop the Steal” movement that fueled violence at the Capitol to pushing algorithms that funnel harmful content to teenagers and children — are bolstering cross-the-aisle calls for change.
“It just continues to add momentum, that people expect Congress to do something about this, that we can no longer just ignore it,” said Rep. David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat who chairs the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust laws. “Every day, these stories are adding to the urgency of getting this done. And yes, I think it’s finally going to happen in this Congress.”
Yet it’s still unclear whether anger will actually translate into action on Capitol Hill, where reforms have so far remained elusive and partisan divides remain over what Congress’ oversight role should look like. Republicans are more concerned over the alleged censorship of conservative voices and privacy issues, whereas Democrats are focused on tackling the spread of disinformation and hate speech online. If the debate is centered on the thorny issue of policing free speech or narrowly focused on January 6, some fear that reform efforts could turn off Republicans and ultimately stall out.
Meanwhile, Facebook — which is one of the top political spenders in Washington — is already beginning to mount a vigorous defense as it faces perhaps its biggest crisis in the company’s 17-year history. Any effort to target their algorithms would impact a core part of their business model, posing a major potential threat to their bottom line.
