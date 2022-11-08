Lottery officials announce winning Powerball numbers after Monday’s drawing was delayed
Officials have finally announced the winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot after Monday night’s drawing was delayed when one of the 48 participating lotteries needed more time to complete the necessary protocols.
The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
Lottery officials hope to draw the winning numbers for the record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot “as soon as possible,” they said in a statement Tuesday, after Monday night’s drawing was delayed.
It was not immediately clear when the drawing would be held. As of Tuesday morning, officials had yet to update Powerball.com, which still said the “next drawing” was scheduled for November 7 at 10:59 p.m. ET, or Monday night.
The delay was caused by one participating lottery that needed more time to process its sales and play data, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement, echoing an earlier statement by the California Lottery, which said one lottery needed additional time to complete the necessary security protocols.
Neither statement identified which state had yet to complete the protocols, but California officials said the problem was not due to their lottery.
The delay for the highly anticipated drawing came as the Powerball lottery jackpot swelled to $1.9 billion Monday, according to the California Lottery, making it the largest lotto prize ever offered — just as its organizers intended when they changed the odds in 2015.
Within an hour, 3 separate shootings left 1 dead and 5 injured in Boston
One person is dead and five others were wounded in three separate shootings reported within an hour across Boston neighborhoods Sunday night, prompting authorities to investigate whether the incidents are connected, police said.
Boston police responded to the first shooting in the Mattapan neighborhood at 9:10 p.m. after receiving a radio call for two people who had been shot, according to a news release from the police department.
Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, and they were taken to a hospital, where one male victim was pronounced dead. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police added.
Police on Monday identified the deceased as Edwin Pizarro, 48.
About 30 minutes later, police responded to another shooting in the nearby neighborhood of Dorchester. They found an adult man suffering multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital where he’s being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Following an investigation into that shooting, Aquan Hudson, 24, was taken into custody by Massachusetts State Police in Brockton, about 17 miles south of Boston, Felipe Colon, superintendent of the Investigative Bureau for the Boston Police Department, said during a press conference Monday evening.
Judge seals autopsy reports of Uvalde mass shooting victims
A Texas district court judge in Uvalde has sealed autopsy reports of those killed during the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in May.
Judge Camile Dubose of the 38th District Court on Friday ordered the records be sealed and provided to the local district attorney “for the purpose of assisting in the investigation and potential prosecution or prosecutions” connected to the ongoing investigation.
In a motion to seal the records, prosecutors had argued the autopsies could reveal information that authorities need to preserve until the investigation into the shooting is completed.
“The types, number, and manner in which injuries were inflicted in this case includes information vital to the investigation, apprehension and potential prosecution of individuals that may be criminally responsible,” the motion reads.
It is unclear how long the records will remain sealed, with the motion adding they will be hidden “from public inspection until further order of this court.”
The decision comes six months after a gunman stormed into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers inside two adjoining classrooms. Law enforcement from across the state arrived to the school within minutes, but the gunman remained alive in the classrooms for 77 minutes before a tactical unit finally forced their way and killed him.
— From wire reports
Recommended for you
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Click for more.Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia