Gunman kills 5 at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs before patrons confront and stop him, police say
A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday.
The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, according to Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez. He used a long rifle in the shooting, and two firearms were found at the scene, Vasquez said.
At least two people inside the club confronted and fought the gunman and prevented further violence, Vasquez said. “We owe them a great debt of thanks,” he said.
Joshua Thurman told CNN affiliate KOAA he was inside the club dancing when he heard gunshots and saw a muzzle flash.
“I thought it was the music, so I kept dancing,” he said. “Then I heard another set of shots, and then me and a customer ran to the dressing room, got on the ground and locked the doors and called the police immediately.”
The violence lasted just minutes. Police received numerous 911 calls starting at 11:56 p.m., officers were dispatched at 11:57 p.m., an officer arrived at midnight and the suspect was detained at 12:02 a.m., police said. A total of 39 patrol officers responded, police said, and Fire Department Captain Mike Smaldino said 11 ambulances went to the scene.
Authorities initially said 18 people were injured but later adjusted that total up to 25. Of those, several are in critical condition with gunshot wounds, though the exact number was unclear, officials said.
The suspect is being treated at a hospital, police added. Officers did not shoot at him, police said.
Joe Biden celebrates his 80th birthday
President Joe Biden turned 80 years old on Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to ever serve in the highest office of the United States.
The unique milestone of Biden’s birthday comes as the president faces speculation about whether he will mount a reelection run and dredges up questions about whether he’s too old to serve another term.
The president celebrated his birthday in Washington with a brunch hosted by first lady Jill Biden, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Members of Biden’s family already in town celebrating his granddaughter’s wedding at the White House on Saturday attended the birthday celebration.
The wedding’s timing, two people familiar with the planning had told CNN, was not a coincidence — noting the “age issue” is never something Biden wants to highlight.
The president has political momentum on his side ahead of a potential reelection bid — having been able to maintain a Democratic majority in the Senate and thwart the historical political tides of a resounding Republican wave in Congress. There was also the lukewarm political support his slightly younger predecessor, Donald Trump, received when he announced his recent decision to run for president in 2024.
But Biden has not been able to shake voters’ apprehensions about his age, with rhetorical gaffes and literal stumbles at times reinforcing concerns about his health and mental acuity.
At least 5 migrants dead after vessel capsizes off Florida Keys, Coast Guard says
Crews are continuing the search for five migrants who went missing Saturday after a homemade vessel capsized about 50 miles off the coast of Florida near Little Torch Key, according to the US Coast Guard Southeast.
At least 19 people were aboard the boat at the time it capsized, according to the Coast Guard.
Nine people were rescued, and one migrant was found dead, the Coast Guard said. An additional four migrants are believed to have drowned “immediately” after the vessel capsized, the agency said.
Some of the rescued migrants wore life jackets, which the Coast Guard said saved their lives in the 6- to 8-foot seas with wind speeds up the 30 miles per hour, according to the Coast Guard.
The agency did not identify the country of origin for the migrants but did tag the US Embassy in Cuba Twitter account in their tweets about the incident.
