Kevin McCarthy poised to lead House GOP despite far-right revolt
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is hoping to pass a crucial test on Tuesday in his campaign to become House speaker despite an underwhelming midterm election performance that launched a search among conservatives for a challenger.
A week after Election Day, CNN has still not yet projected whether Republicans will win the House. But McCarthy is confident that he will win a majority of House GOP votes on Tuesday to lead his conference — and will earn in January the 218 votes necessary to hold the speaker’s gavel.
He’ll face at least one opponent: Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, a former chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus. Biggs announced on Newsmax on Monday night that he would run against McCarthy, while acknowledging it would be “tough” to beat someone who has “raised a lot of money” to elect his colleagues.
“This is not just about Kevin,” said Biggs. “I think it’s about institutional direction and trajectory.”
Before Biggs’ announcement, McCarthy and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, who is running to be majority leader, attempted to quell the tensions vibrating within the party on Monday. McCarthy met with several members of the House Freedom Caucus on Monday, and Scalise apologized at a meeting to Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz for privately criticizing him in the immediate wake of January 6, 2021, according to sources in the room.
Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson said he’ll support McCarthy for leader, noting the GOP gained House seats the last two elections. “He’s done a good job,” said Simpson.
“There were factors beyond what Kevin McCarthy could deal with that affected this election,” he added.
Some members of the far-right appeared assuaged.
“If we don’t unify behind Kevin McCarthy, we’re opening up the door for the Democrats to be able to recruit some of our Republicans,” said Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The University of Virginia grapples with the killing of 3 football players as details of alleged shooter emerge
A torrent of grief has enveloped the University of Virginia, where classes are canceled for a second day after three football players were shot dead on campus and new details emerge about the fellow student accused of killing them.
A vigil Monday drew hundreds on the Charlottesville campus, with candles placed around the Statue of Homer along with signs reading “UVA Strong” and “1-15-41” — the uniform numbers of slain UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. Two other people were wounded, with one in critical and one in good condition, UVA spokesperson Brian Coy said Monday.
The victims had just returned from a school field trip late Sunday when they were gunned down on and near a school bus, officials have said. The suspect, an ex-UVA football player, was in custody by the next morning.
The killings are among at least 68 shootings this year on US school grounds, including 15 on college campuses.
Police have not disclosed a motive for the attack.
A wave of support — locally and nationwide — flowed into Charlottesville.
Even the women’s basketball team at rival Virginia Tech wore “#HokiesforHoos” shirts Monday.
Attorney calls for criminal investigation after video shows corrections officers beating Black man while in custody
An attorney for a North Carolina man is calling for a criminal investigation into why his client, a 41-year-old Black man, was beaten while in custody at the Camden County, Georgia, Detention Center in September.
In a news release, civil rights attorney Harry Daniels says his client Jarrett Hobbs was “mercilessly” beaten by officers at the detention center.
Video provided to CNN by Daniels shows Hobbs alone in a cell at the detention center. In the video five officers can be seen entering Hobbs’ cell, and one grabs Hobbs at his neck. During a struggle inside the cell, at least four of the officers can be seen wrestling with Hobbs, some of the officers hitting him in the head. A second video released by his attorneys shows Hobbs being pulled out of the cell and officers can be seen wrestling him to the ground. The video appears to show at least one officer kicking Hobbs. Four of the five officers appear to be White; the other appears to be Black.
Neither video provided by Daniels has audio, and it’s not clear what happened prior to what is seen on the videos.
