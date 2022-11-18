House Republicans vow to investigate Biden and his family’s business dealings
After clinching the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, top Republicans on Thursday outlined a broad range of investigative targets focused on President Joe Biden and his family’s business dealings.
“In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with his family’s foreign partners and whether he is a President who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars and influence,” said Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee. “I want to be clear: This is an investigation of Joe Biden, and that’s where the committee will focus in this next Congress.”
In a wide-ranging news conference flanked by GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, who is expected to become chair of the House Judiciary Committee, and other Republicans on the oversight committee, Comer said Republicans have made connections between the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and the president that they believe requires further investigation. Comer said his team has spoken with multiple whistleblowers who say they were involved in schemes involving the Biden family, reviewed Hunter Biden’s laptop, and received “previously unknown transactions.”
Comer is specifically zeroing in on more than 100 bank activity reports — known as Suspicious Activity Reports — that are allegedly related to the Biden family and says that the Treasury Department has ignored his repeated requests when Republicans were in the minority to hand over them over.
Driver who injured Los Angeles area police recruits released from jail as sheriff says investigators believe he acted intentionally
Investigators believe the man who drove a vehicle into a group of law enforcement recruits, injuring 25 of them, committed a “deliberate act,” and the case should go to prosecutors Friday, the Los Angeles County sheriff said in an interview.
The news came on Thursday, just before Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, was released from jail, according to records that indicated the initial complaint was insufficient to hold him following the incident in Whittier.
Yet authorities have “developed probable cause to believe it’s intentional,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva told NewsNation prior to Gutierrez’s release Thursday, adding that that he expects the case to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Friday.
Investigators undertook an “exhaustive interview process” and reviewed video surveillance, physical evidence, and statements from the recruits and Gutierrez.
Gutierrez, 22, was released from custody at 9:49 p.m. Thursday, jail records show, and the sheriff’s department insisted it had not made a mistake in freeing him.
“It’s not like they arrested the wrong suspect,” Deputy Deanna Mares told CNN late Thursday. “They just want to make sure the investigation is going to be complete.”
Gutierrez is still considered a suspect, Mares said. Investigators simply want more time to collect evidence to present for charges.
Police are required to present a case within 48 hours of a suspect’s arrest, and they were not ready to do that with Gutierrez, Mares said.
Senate clears key procedural step on bill to protect same-sex marriage
The Senate on Wednesday cleared a key procedural hurdle toward historic passage of the bipartisan bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, voting 62-37 to break a filibuster.
Wednesday’s successful test vote signals the bill is on a glide path to succeed, a remarkable turn of events given how contentious the issue of same-sex marriage was just a few years ago.
While the bill would not set a national requirement that all states must legalize same-sex marriage, it would require individual states to recognize another state’s legal marriage. So, in the event the Supreme Court might overturn its 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision that legalized same-sex marriage, a state could still pass a law to ban same-sex marriage, but that state would be required to recognize a same-sex marriage from another state.
All 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted to start debate on the bill as well as 12 Republicans.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday set the next procedural vote on same-sex marriage bill for November 28 — after senators’ Thanksgiving recess. It will require 60 votes, which it’s expected to get, before a final passage vote in the chamber later that week.
