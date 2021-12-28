Justice Department boosts funds to cities to battle rise in crime
The Justice Department is closing out the year with a surge in grants for public safety programs in cities across the country, including many grappling with a dramatic rise in violent crime.
In recent days, the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs announced that hundreds of communities and organizations are being awarded or are eligible to receive a slice of $1.6 billion in grant awards to support a wide range of programs designed to reduce violent crime.
“The Department of Justice is committed to supporting our state and local partners to combat crime across the country,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement on December 20. “This latest round of funding will deliver critical public safety resources, helping public safety professionals, victim service providers, local agencies and nonprofit organizations confront these serious challenges.”
Among those grants for fiscal year 2021, the Justice Assistance Grant program will share more than $271.9 million — $187 million to 56 state law enforcement agencies and over $84.9 million to more than 900 cities and counties.
