Report: doctor who provided abortion services to 10-year-old rape victim reported procedure to health depT.
An Indiana doctor who said she recently helped a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio get an abortion in her state reported the procedure to Indiana health officials within a required timeframe, documents show, as the state’s Republican attorney general has said authorities are investigating the Ob-Gyn for potential failure to report the abortion and child abuse.
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, of Indianapolis, reported the abortion procedure to the Indiana Department of Health on July 2 — two days after it was performed — as required by the department, documents CNN obtained from the agency show. The young girl was raped in early May, and police in Columbus, Ohio, were first alerted to her pregnancy June 22, police documents and court testimony indicate.
Bernard helped the 10-year-old after Ohio banned abortion as early as six weeks of gestation following the US Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, she told CNN earlier this month. A little more than a week after the ruling, the girl underwent the procedure in Indiana, and emerging details of it have galvanized US officials on both sides of the abortion debate.
A Columbus, Ohio, man was charged this week with raping the girl, according to court proceedings CNN obtained through affiliate WBNS.
Attorney General Todd Rokita is investigating whether Bernard reported the abortion and abuse, as required by state law, he said Thursday after announcing the inquiry a day earlier on Fox News. In Indiana, an abortion procedure performed on a person younger than 16 must be reported to the state’s departments of health and child services within three days after it is performed.
Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of former President Trump, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died in her home in New York City, the former President posted Thursday on Truth Social. She was 73.
The New York Police Department said later Thursday there did not “appear to be any criminality” related to Ivana Trump’s death. According to a statement, police received a 911 call about an “aided individual” at about 12:40 p.m. ET and found a “73 year-old female unconscious and unresponsive.”
The Fire Department of New York said it responded to a report of an individual suffering cardiac arrest at the residence, with the time and place of that response matching the location the NYPD associated with Trump. The fire department said the victim was dead on arrival.
EMS, police said, pronounced Trump dead at the scene and added that the medical examiner will determine the cause of death. CNN has reached out to the Medical Examiner’s office.
Trump was the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.
“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!” Donald Trump posted.
Disgraced South Carolina attorney indicted for murders of wife and son
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been indicted for the 2021 murders of his wife and son by a Colleton County grand jury.
The once prominent, now disbarred, attorney was indicted Thursday morning on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel.
Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and their youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot to death on the family’s property in Islandton, about an hour north of Hilton Head Island, the night of June 7, 2021. Alex Murdaugh placed the 911 call reporting the shooting, saying he had just returned home and discovered their bodies.
Murdaugh, a pillar of the South Carolina legal community, has denied involvement in the deaths, saying he had been visiting his mother at the time.
