Pelosi prepares to send articles of impeachment to Senate next week
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she’s preparing to sendthe impeachment articles
to the Senate next week to start the trial of President Donald Trump.
Pelosi’s letter signals the end of the weeks-long standoff between the House and Senate over the articles, after the California Democrat delayed sending the two articles of impeachment the House passed last month to the Senate while Democrats pressed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to have witnesses in the trial.
“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to her caucus. “I will be consulting with you at our Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting on how we proceed further.”
Pelosi’s letter means the Senate impeachment trial could begin as soon as next week. The House needs to pass a resolution naming impeachment managers before the articles are formally sent to the Senate, and the Senate will also have to take procedural steps before the trial gets underway.
“At last,” McConnell said as he departed the Capitol on Friday.
Trump administration says no rush for Supreme Court to hear Obamacare appeal
The Trump administration doesn’t want the Supreme Court to act quickly on a case that could determine the future of the Affordable Care Act, the Justice Department said in a court filing Friday.
There is no urgency to consider the case, the Justice Department said, since the key issue — how much of the law should remain in effect — is still being litigated. The administration is siding with Texas and several GOP-led states in arguing the law should be struck down.
“As the case comes to this Court, no lower-court ruling exists on severability or the appropriate remedy. Far from being urgently needed, this Court’s review thus would be premature,” the filing stated.
US flu activity fell last week, but it’s too early to say the worst is over
Flu activity in the United States went down last week, but that doesn’t mean the season has peaked and the worst is behind us, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.
“Don’t make any conclusions about a single dip,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “We’ve seen dips that go down and then go back up again, and we’ve seen dips that go down and continue to go down.”
Even with the dip, flu activity is still high in the United States. The CDC report shows there was significantly more flu activity last week than when the previous flu season was at its worst.
“It’s already been a bad season,” Fauci said.
US imposes new sanctions on Iran
The Trump administration on Friday imposed new sanctions on Iran following attacks on U.S. and allied troops in Iraq earlier in the week.
The latest round of penalties by the United States is set to target multiple sectors of the Islamic Republic’s economy — including construction, manufacturing, textiles and mining — and name eight top officials, some of whom were already under sanction.
“This order will have a major impact on the Iranian economy,” President Donald Trump said in a statement. “These punishing economic sanctions will remain until the Iranian regime changes its behavior.”
Trump had previewed the new sanctions on Wednesday — an economic step that came amid a broader military de-escalation following the January 3 targeted killing by the U.S. of top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.
Yet while the latest measures many have a substantive impact on the Iranian economy, they’re also a signal the Trump administration’s list of targets may be shrinking.
“The target selection list is getting pretty short,” said Richard Nephew, director at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University and a former lead sanction expert for the U.S. team negotiating with Iran under President Barack Obama. “The fact that they had to redesignate a number of individuals also demonstrates that there aren’t too many more targets to hit.”
Marianne Williamson ends 2020 presidential campaign
Author Marianne Williamson ended her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign on Friday after failing to gain traction in a crowded Democratic field.
“I stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible opportunity to share our message. With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now,” Williamson wrote in a message to supporters.
“The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don’t want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them,” Williamson continued.
Williamson pledged to fully support the Democratic nominee.
Williamson had not qualified for the Democratic debate next week.
