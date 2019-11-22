Bolton reemerges after public hiatus charging White House froze his Twitter account
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, a constant if unseen presence during the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, reappeared on Twitter Friday after a months-long public hiatus.
Bolton said that his Twitter account had been suppressed since leaving the administration in September and suggested the White House had done so out of concern about what he might say.
“Since resigning as National Security Advisor, the White House refused to return access to my personal Twitter account,” Bolton tweeted. “Out of fear of what I may say? To those who speculated I went into hiding, I’m sorry to disappoint!”
Bolton’s tweet directly contradicts comments that Trump had made earlier in the day to Fox News. Asked during an interview if the White House had frozen Bolton’s account, Trump had told Fox News Friday: “No, of course not.”
Democrats blast Google’s new rules for political ads
The three major Democratic committees blasted Google on Friday for an ad policy that will allow politicians to run false ads across its platforms, including YouTube, in the run-up to the 2020 election. The Democrats also took aim at Twitter, without actually naming it, for banning all ads from politicians.
Google announced Wednesday an update to its political ad policy that would limit how ads could be targeted at voters, but would still allow politicians to run false ads.
A joint-statement provided to CNN Friday from the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said, “we stand in full support of tech platforms removing demonstrably false content and instituting better transparency standards. That approach combats the spread of disinformation without harming civic engagement or limiting the ability of campaigns to connect directly with voters.”
The Democrats took issue with Google’s decision to limit how ads can be targeted, saying, “Tech companies should not reduce the power of the grassroots just because it is easier than addressing abuse on their platforms.”
Red tide likely to blame for the highest number of Fla. sea turtle deathsAs a toxic red tide continues to grip the coast of southwest Florida, one county saw the highest number of sea turtle deaths it has ever recorded for a single month in October.
Last month, 58 turtles were reported dead in Collier County and two others were reported sick or injured, according to Maura Kraus, the principal environmental specialist for the county’s parks and recreation division.
The county’s records of sea turtle strandings — which includes sick, injured or dead turtles — date back to 1989.
The uptick is striking.
Over the past decade, Collier County has recorded an average of just under five sea turtle strandings a month in October.
This past month’s count of strandings is about 12 times higher than the 10-year average, according to Allen Foley, a wildlife biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute and the lead coordinator for the state’s sea turtle stranding and rescue network. In all of last year, during one of the worst red tide outbreaks the region has ever seen, 133 turtles were stranded in Collier County.
“It’s disturbing to us,” Kraus said. “It’s either that we have a lot more turtles out there, or we have a really big problem.”
Trump touts support of Senate impeachment trial if House advances
President Donald Trump said he would like a full Senate trial if the House votes to impeach him during a wide-ranging and at times rambling hour-long interview with Fox News on Friday.
His interview came after a House panel wrapped up its fifth day of public impeachment testimony, which is examining allegations of abuse of power by the President.
“I want a trial,” he said in a telephone interview, railing against the House Democrats’ inquiry. Trump said he wants Hunter Biden and Adam Schiff to testify.
Singing cops use karaoke to fight crime in West Philadelphia
On a recent Friday afternoon in West Philadelphia, two police officers arrive at the corner of 52nd and Market Streets. A loud commotion ensues, attracting the attention of passers-by. A crowd gathers, some taking photos and video with their phones.
This interaction might not be what you think — there’s music, laughter, dancing and a lot of singing. This weekly get-together — dubbed “Karaoke with a Cop” — is the brainchild of Officer Shamssadeen Nur Ali Baukman and Officer Justin Harris, who both grew up in West Philly.
As patrol officers in the city’s 18th precinct, the pair realized that one of the biggest hurdles to effectively policing their own neighborhood was the negative perception of police.
“Nationwide, we have a real stigma against us,” Harris said. “We always see police officers using too much force or abusing power, but we rarely see images of police officers in a positive light.”
