Newton have six sign on National Signing Day

Newton’s Jaison Taylor will be heading to Annapolis to play football for the Midshipmen after signing with Navy on National Signing Day on Wednesday. (Staff Photo: Manny Fils)

SATURDAY, Aug. 31 

3:30 p.m. -- Navy at Holy Cross, CBSS

Navy

No. Name Position High school

66 Dexter Manior DT Rockdale

37 Jaison Taylor, S Newton 

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

Stay Informed