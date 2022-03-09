CONYERS — A settlement of $1.4 million has been reached in a wrongful death road defect case in Rockdale County between the Georgia Department of Transportation and an at-fault driver, and attorneys representing the husband of a driver killed in the 2019 accident. The settlement included $1.3 million from GDOT and the at-fault driver’s $100,000 insurance policy limits.
On the morning of April 3, 2019, Mrs. Casey Cole was driving south on GA. Highway 138 just north of Dial Mill Road. Defendant Jessica Ferguson was traveling north on Highway 138 in her SUV. Ferguson's passenger-side wheel dropped off the east side of the roadway, which had an approximately 7-8-inch drop-off from the edge of the pavement to the ground (EOPD). When Ferguson attempted to get back on the roadway, her SUV over-corrected, crossed the center line and crashed into Cole's vehicle head-on.
Cole’s vehicle then went off the road and down a steep embankment on the west side. Cole was pronounced dead at the scene. A wrecker had to be called to the scene to pull the vehicle back up to the road before firefighters could remove her. Cole was 39 years old and the mother of three children. She worked as a nurse and was on her way to work in Conyers when the wreck happened.
Josh Branch of the law offices of Joshua W. Branch and Michael Ruppersburg of Blasingame, Burch, Garrard & Ashley represented Scott Cole, husband of Casey Cole.
“This was a preventable wreck caused by a dangerous low shoulder that could and should have been fixed before this wreck. It took the life of a wonderful lady who had many years of life ahead of her,” Branch said. “We appreciate GDOT and defense counsel acknowledging the seriousness of this case and working with us to resolve it.”
“The turning point in the case came when we found a Facebook comment by a witness on a news article about the wreck,” said Ruppersburg. “We spoke with the witness and she had reported the shoulder to GDOT the day before the wreck. She still had the email from the DOT saying they received her complaint. She and her husband both signed affidavits stating the shoulder had been like that for several months.”
Branch said “GDOT employees admitted that they can and do fix edge of pavement drop-offs the same day they notice them or receive complaints about them. The maintenance foreman testified that if she had seen this shoulder she would have repaired it that same day because it was dangerous and that it only would have taken an hour to repair.”
Discovery in the case proved:
• EOPD are dangerous because the average driver does not know how to safely re-enter the roadway after encountering an EOPD. The driver usually over-corrects trying to get back onto the road and crosses over into oncoming traffic.
• GDOT considers any EOPD greater than 2 inches unsafe.
• Multiple GDOT employees testified this edge of pavement drop-off was unsafe.
• GDOT policy is to repair EOPD “as soon as possible after discovery.”
• According to GDOT work orders, GDOT employees worked on this part of Highway 138 at least 12 times in the four months before the wreck.
• The GDOT maintenance foreman for this area inspected Highway 138 once a month looking for road defects like this.
• The GDOT assistant district maintenance manager was also supposed to inspect Highway 138 on a regular basis. However, this position was vacant at the time of the wreck. Presumably, these inspections were not completed.
“Given the complaint by the witness the day before the wreck, the length of time the shoulder had been in that condition and all the times GDOT had worked on that section of Highway 138 in the months before the wreck, GDOT had both actual and constructive notice of the shoulder,” said Ruppersburg.
State Tort Claims Act
In a wrongful death case under the State Tort Claims Act, the wrongful death claim is capped at $1,000,000, and the estate’s pain and suffering claim is capped at $1,000,000.
The settlement included $1,000,000 for the full value of Cole’s life, which is the maximum allowed under the statute.
The settlement also included $300,000 for Cole’s pain and suffering. The evidence showed that Cole was unconscious after impact and passed away after the wreck, meaning there was no recovery for conscious pain and suffering. However, the evidence from Cole’s airbag module showed that in the 2-3 seconds before the wreck, she braked and steered right in an attempt to avoid the wreck. This allowed recovery for Cole’s pre-impact shock and fright.
Mediation
The case was settled at a Jan. 31 mediation with Joe Murphey of Miles Mediation.
GDOT was represented by Susan Levy and Daimon Carter of Levy Pruett Cullen in Decatur. Ferguson was represented by Mark Glidewell of Brannen Searcy & Smith in Savannah.
