1 killed, 4 others injured in shooting at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech's main campus, police say By Melissa Alonso and Jason Hanna, CNN Feb 5, 2022 Feb 5, 2022 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting late Friday at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech's campus in downtown Blacksburg, police said.Details about what led to the shooting at Melody Hookah Lounge weren't immediately available, and no arrest was announced.Blacksburg police responded to a report of shots fired at the lounge at 11:53 p.m. ET, they said. Of the five people shot, one died, and the others were taken to hospitals, police said. The severity of the patients' injuries wasn't known, police said.One of the injured is a Virginia Tech student, university President Tim Sands said in an online post."Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured," Sands wrote. The campus was deemed secure at 3:18 a.m. Saturday after the shooting prompted a lockdown for several hours, according to university alerts."Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area and following up on leads," police said in a news release.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Blacksburg police, they said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +5 GET OUT THERE: Things to do & see this weekend in the east metro area Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. News Teachers are leaving and few people want to join the field. Experts are sounding the alarm By Christina Maxouris and Christina Zdanowicz, CNN 28 min ago 0 News How Trayvon Martin's life and death inspired a generation to fight for justice By Giselle Rhoden and Kaanita Iyer, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Amir Locke's parents say their son got a gun legally, but they always worried about interactions with police By Aya Elamroussi, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News 1 killed, 4 others injured in shooting at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech's main campus, police say By Melissa Alonso and Jason Hanna, CNNUpdated 38 min ago 0 