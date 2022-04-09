HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR
PARTS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained winds of 10 to 15 MPH can be expected along with gusts
of 25 to 30 MPH for parts of central Georgia. Today's minimum Relative
Humidities will likely stay above OR around 25 percent.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
1 killed and 4 others injured in shooting outside Houston-area sports bar
Gunshots from two groups of people fighting outside a Houston-area sports bar early Saturday left one man dead and four other people injured, sheriff's officials said.
Investigators have identified "everybody that was shooting" in the parking lot of Al's Sports Bar just outside western Houston, Harris County sheriff's Sgt. Dennis Wolfford said, though no arrests or charges were immediately announced.
A fight started inside the bar around 12:50 a.m. CT and "spilled out into the parking lot, where multiple people pulled out firearms from both sides of the disagreement," Wolfford said.
"Shots were fired from both sides," he said.
A man died, and two other males and a female were injured and sent to hospitals, the sheriff's office said.
Their names and details about what led to the fight were not immediately released. Wolfford described the conditions of the injured as stable.
Investigators will review "video footage that's here," Wolfford said, without elaborating. They'll eventually contact the district attorney's office to see if charges will be accepted, or if the case will be presented to a county grand jury, he said.
One interesting question for the months and years ahead is how the pandemic will permanently affect people’s habits and lifestyles. Many gyms, pools, and other recreational facilities closed or operated at limited capacity in 2020, and one study conducted early in the pandemic found that ove… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.