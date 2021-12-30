...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north
central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west
central Georgia, including the following areas, in central
Georgia, Butts, Jasper and Putnam. In east central Georgia,
Greene, Taliaferro and Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Rockdale,
South Fulton and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke,
Jackson, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe. In northwest Georgia,
Bartow, Carroll, Floyd, Haralson, Paulding and Polk. In west
central Georgia, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding and
Troup.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Areas of heavy rainfall will continue to slowly move across
portions of the area through this afternoon. Additional
rainfall totals of one to two inches with locally higher
amounts are expected on top of already saturated grounds.
Localized flash flooding and quick rises on creeks and
streams is possible through this evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
1 officer is dead and a second in critical condition after a shooting at an Illinois hotel, police say
One of two Illinois police officers shot Wednesday after they responded to a call about dogs barking in a hotel parking lot has died, the Bradley Police Department said in a news release.
A second officer is in critical condition and was undergoing surgery, the police department said. The names of the officers have not been released.
Police responded to a Comfort Inn after a report of "dogs barking in an unattended vehicle which was parked in the parking lot," the news release said.
"Upon arrival officers located a vehicle and a room inside the hotel where the possible owner of the vehicle was staying. Officers initiated conversation with the subjects in the room and while during conversation the officers were attacked by the subjects occupying the room ... both officers were shot," according to the release.
Police said they were looking for least two people. An arrest warrant has been issued for a Darius D. Sullivan, in connection with the case, the news release said. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information.
