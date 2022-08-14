A man in Pennsylvania was arrested on suspicion of driving his car into a crowd of people Saturday evening, killing one person and injuring 17 others before killing a woman in a neighboring county later that night, police said.

The car plowed into a crowd of people who were gathered in Columbia County's Berwick Borough for an all-day community event to raise money for victims of a deadly house fire, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos