One pilot is dead and two others are injured following an aircraft accident at Laughlin Air Force Base in southwestern Texas on Friday morning, according to a base social media post.
The accident occurred on the runaway around 10 a.m. and involved two T-38C Talon trainer aircraft, officials said in a Facebook post.
One of the surviving pilots was taken to Val Verde Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released. The second pilot is in critical condition and was evacuated by air to Brooke Army Medical Center, according to the post.
"Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with our pilots involved in this mishap and their families," said 47th Flying Training Wing Commander, Col. Craig Prather.
Those involved have not been identified.
The base is located near Del Rio and its used as a training location for the US Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard and allied nation air forces.
UpNest used data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s State of the Cities Data Systems to rank the states and Washington, D.C., according to how many new housing permits were issued between August 2020 and August 2021. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.