RCPS logo

CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools recently recognized 104 students who have been named 2023 Advanced Placement (AP) Scholars — including two AP Capstone Diploma recipients and one AP Seminar and Research Certificate recipient — for their outstanding performance on the 2022-2023 exams. This is an increase of 21 students from the previous year with all three of the county’s high schools represented among AP Scholars. The percentage of RCPS students scoring 3 or higher also increased 5 percentage points over the previous year.

“I commend our Advanced Academics coordinator and her outstanding team to include our gifted specialist, school counselors, school administrators, registrars, and especially our teachers for their unwavering commitment and dedication to ensuring advanced academic success,” said RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “Over the last several years, we have seen consistent AP achievement gains with increased AP enrollment, increased AP course offerings, increased AP test takers, increased AP exam achievement, and increased number of AP Scholars identified.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos