Are you ready to rock? This March, get out and explore Georgia’s granite giants – Arabia, Panola, and Kennesaw mountains – during the 10th and final Monadnock Madness.
The outdoor event, which has been adapted for COVID-19 safety, will offer socially-distanced nature photography and yoga workshops, as well as the popular Triple Hike Challenge. Ticket sales are now open for the photography and yoga events, and Triple Hike Challenge will formally begin on March 1. The Triple Hike Challenge will be in a hike-as-you-like format, allowing people to visit each greenspace on their own time and complete the hiking challenge at their own pace. This is the 10th and final year of the event, begun in 2012 as a way to promote hiking across metro-Atlanta’s greenspaces.
Georgia’s massive granite outcrops (called monadnocks) support a variety of natural wonders, and the month-long outdoor celebration gives participants plenty of opportunities to discover the natural resources hidden in the metro area's backyard. See rare plants such as diamorpha, vibrant vernal pools and landscapes unique to the American Southeast. Throughout March, hikers can join photography workshops, several different yoga and mindfulness workshops, and self-guided hiking. Participants are asked to leave no trace.
For the Triple Hike Challenge, participants visit Arabia, Panola and Kennesaw Mountains on their own, taking a photo (preferably a selfie) on the trails. Then, once they are done hiking, hikers upload the images to an online passport located at monadnockmadness.com (passport will go live on March 1). When they have sent in the passport, they earn their prize.
As visitors enjoy Georgia’s iconic granite outcrops, they are asked to take only pictures, avoid stepping in vegetation, dispose of waste properly and respect the animal and plant life that thrives in these oases of nature.
“Monadnock Madness has been a wonderful and vibrant part of programming in these parks across metro-Atlanta,” said Revonda Cosby, executive director of the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance, the nonprofit management entity of the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area. “Over the past 10 years, people have built connections, realized the similarities between these parks, and discovered a world of wonder right in Atlanta’s backyard. We will keep that spirit of excitement and love of nature in outdoor programming, this final year of Monadnock Madness and in the other events to come.”
People can also sign up for guided hikes and other events at the three parks. For a full list of available events, visit monadnockmadness.com.
Monadnock Madness is presented by the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance in partnership with the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve, Panola Mountain State Park, and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.
Monadnock Madness highlights for this year include the following activities, which require pre-registration:
Photography Workshops – March 12 and 20; tickets $15.
Yoga & Mindfulness Workshops – March 13 and 27; tickets $25.
For more information or to register for these events, visit monadnockmadness.com.
The Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance is dedicated to protecting, connecting and sharing the powerful history, rich culture and engaging landscapes of the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area for the benefit and enjoyment of all. The staff and volunteer board of the Arabia Alliance work with partners across the AMNHA to ensure that everyone can benefit from the cultural and natural resources of the National Heritage Area. For more information, visit www.arabiaalliance.org.on
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.