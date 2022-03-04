COVINGTON — The conservative principles of the Republican Party were prominently displayed at a recent forum for candidates for the 10th Congressional District. Ten candidates vying for the GOP nomination gathered at Canaan Baptist Church on Salem Road in Newton County for a two-hour discussion of their positions on issues ranging from term limits to securing the nation’s southern border.
Participating in the event were Georgia Revenue Commissioner David Curry of McDonough, businessman Mike Collins of Jackson, Andrew Alvey of Athens, state Rep. Timothy Barr of Lawrenceville, former congressman Dr. Paul Broun of Athens, former DeKalb County CEO Vernon Jones of Morgan County, businessman Marc McMain of Monroe, former law enforcement officer Charles Rupert of Monroe, former military and current Delta Air Lines pilot colonel Alan Sims of Winder, and retired Marine Corps colonel Mitchell Swan of Good Hope. The candidates are vying to succeed Congressman Jody Hice, who is running for secretary of state.
Though the candidates generally agreed on the broad issues, there were some nuances in their positions.
On term limits, Collins, Curry, McMain, and Barr have signed the U.S. Term limits amendment pledge, stipulating that they would vote for an amendment limiting U.S. House service to six years and Senate service to 12 years — three House terms and two Senate terms.
Jones and Alvey have not signed the pledge, but both said they support limiting congressional terms. Alvey said if the field of candidates was to be broadened to attract more voters, there would be no need for term limits. Jones said he would be ready to serve Day 1 and would not need 15 to 20 years to get things done.
“The longer you stay, the drunker you are going to get,” he said.
Swann said he was concerned that limiting service to 12 years would prevent elected officials from developing experience and seniority, although he said he does not support life-long politicians.
Rupert said he agrees with term limits but believes six years would not be long enough to be effective. He added he does not support serving 40 or 50 years.
Barr said he has supported legislation for term limits, adding that there should be term limits for bureaucrats as well “because they end up running our government.”
Broun, the oldest among the group, brought some levity to the discussion, saying, “I will make a pledge to y’all today — I will not stay in Congress for 50 years … I’ve got built-in term limits.”
Broun went on to say that the only way to get Congressional term limits in place was to have states pass laws for their congressmen, which would then have to pass muster at the U.S. Supreme Court.
“That’s the only that that it will ever, ever happen,” he said.
As a key question of the forum, candidates were asked to name their top two legislative priorities. Their answers are as follows:
• Alan Sims:
As a retired military officer, Sims said his top priority is national security.
“I believe that our nation is under threat, and we don’t have enough conversation or focus on that right now. It is circling around us, and we are just letting it gang up until we are in trouble.”
Sims’ second priority is energy independence.
“I worked as the energy policy advisor for the Air Force, and we have all experienced energy independence slipping from our grasp,” Sims said. “Today we are dependent on OPEC and all these dictators around the world that are causing problems for us, and we have lost our mojo … because we are subject to their decisions. We have put ourselves in a vulnerable position.”
• Mike Collins
Collins said he would first address the national budget deficit.
“We have got to get our fiscal business in order,” he said.
Collins’ second priority would be immigration.
“Immigration consists of a lot of different things,” he said. “It’s finish that border wall, it’s stop chain migration, it’s stop China from coming into our country. As a matter of fact, stop all immigration until we get this under control.”
• David Curry
Curry said he would prioritize securing the border with Mexico and reducing inflation.
“We have seen a 118% increase in heroin seizures at the border, a 38% increase in cocaine seizures. Fentanyl has killed 104,000 individuals last year; just a year earlier it was 52,000.”
Curry said inflation is at a 40-year high, noting that the cost of diesel fuel is $4 a gallon, where it was $2.38 a gallon a year ago.
He also pointed to the escalating national debt.
“Our national debt is $30 trillion. Friends, to put it in perspective … if we paid $40 million a day, every day, for 2,000 years it wouldn't be enough to pay the national debt. … we have a lot of work to do.”
• Mitchell Swan:
Swan said border security and the economy are his top priorities.
He compared the southern border to the hull of a ship.
“We are sinking right now. If we do not stop that sinking, what purpose is anything else? We are being overrun.”
Swan said the country needs to get the economy back to 2019 levels.
“In November 2019 we had the strongest economy in the history of Earth,” he said. “We need to bring that back again. That was only 27 months ago. We haven't forgotten what to do, but look at our economy today. .. right now the first step is you’ve got to get the economy growing so we can grow it greater than our deficit.”
• Marc McMain:
McMain said border security and protecting law enforcement would be his top priorities.
“I want to craft legislation in such a way that it is ironclad, so when we’ve got it in place, no matter what president is in place, he cannot unwind border control,” said McMain.
McMain said he has been endorsed by five key law enforcement officials - sheriffs and chiefs of police.
“I have made a commitment to these law enforcement officers that when I’m there I will help them. I also want to craft legislation that stops these nut jobs from defunding the police and make that ironclad as well.”
• Charles Rupert:
“Most of what I want to do the laws are already there,” said Rupert.
"For example: immigration. Biden just decided he didn't want that. Legally he can’t do that. All we have to do is enforce it. The law is already there. What I would do is drive legislation that would fund the building of the wall."
Rupert also said he would "complete the pipelines and get them back up and going again.”
• Timothy Barr:
“As a Christian and a father, we are very close to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. We need to outlaw that heinous practice in our country,” said Barr.
He also said changes need to be made in public education.
“We have indoctrination of our children, not education,” he said. “We need to make sure that we, as a federal government, put an ironclad lock out on the divisive (critical race theory) from our schools.”
• Andrew Alvey:
“Our foundation in this country is cracking. We have rampant border insecurity, we have staggering inflation. So my first two legislative priorities will be to firm up that foundation,” said Alvey.
“We can’t talk about immigration reform until we secure the border, because you have to stop people from coming in, then we can have a conversation on immigration,” he added.
Alvey also said term limits are a priority.
“If you have people up there who are making policies off their rank of time in office, you will never get anywhere,” he said.
• Vernon Jones:
Jones said his first step in office would be to introduce articles of impeachment for President Biden and Vice President Harris.
“Why? Because they are not enforcing the law. That’s the problem we are having right now at the border — they are not enforcing the law.”
His second priority would be to retake Congress for Republicans.
“We need to get rid of Nancy Pelosi, send her back home, and send cryin’ Chuck Shumer back home. We have to fight, people. We need to get in there and take over this Congress because all roads lead through the executive branch and who who runs the majority of Congress.”
• Paul Broun:
“No. 1 is to restore America as the world’s greatest economic power and the world’s greatest military power. We are not that today,” said Broun.
“My second priority is to fight for your liberty and freedom,” he said. … “We need to get rid of the Department of Education, the Department of Commerce, the EPA and others of those alphabet agencies that are destroying our liberty and our freedom.”
