...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours This afternoon and evening. Winds will be northwest
to west at 5 to 10 MPH with higher gusts particularly during the
afternoon.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
110 years later, a book has finally been returned to Boise library
A note on the inside cover of the book reads, "Books may be kept two weeks without renewal, unless otherwise labeled. A fine of two cents per day is imposed on overdue books."
Lucky for the person who checked it out originally, the library stopped charging for overdue books in 2019. If they did still charge, however, the late fee would have been $803, the staff calculated, Driebergen said.
Paper records of the book are no longer available so the book worm who originally checked out the book, and who kept it that long, are unknown.
As the novel is out of circulation, it sits in library's Idaho room alongside other historical books.
The library added it hasn't heard from anyone about being, or knowing, the person who originally checked out the book.
"You're not going to be in trouble, obviously, but if you know anything about this book let us know!" Driebergen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.