12 killed in stampede at Indian shrine By Angus Watson, CNN Jan 1, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A stampede at one of India's holiest shrines left at least 12 people dead on New Year's Day, a local official said.Thousands of devotees were at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu, northern India when the stampede happened around 2:30 a.m. local time Saturday.Another 16 people were injured and have been hospitalized, said Deputy Commissioner of Reasi Charandeep Singh.The cause of the stampede has not yet been established. A high level inquiry has been ordered by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. Tens of thousands of Indians visit the shrine on a daily basis.Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. 