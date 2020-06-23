COVINGTON - A 12-year-old boy, Anthony Cruz, was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night while riding his bicycle on Ga. Highway 81 near Lakeside Drive, southwest of Porterdale.
According to Newton County Sheriff's Office Lt. Cortney Morrison, the accident occurred about 9:30 p.m. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who struck him stayed at the accident site and waited on deputies to arrive. The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the accident.
Cruz's family lives on Lakeside Drive. According to posts on a GoFundMe site to raise money for his funeral, Cruz was a sixth-grade student at Liberty Middle School and was an active RYSA-Conyers soccer player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.