...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
State DNR officials say their BOW workshops for women focus on learning outdoor skills in a safe and structured environment, giving women from all backgrounds the chance to learn in a positive, non-competitive atmosphere.
BOW is an educational program offering hands-on workshops to women (18 or older) of all physical ability levels.
Special Photo: Georgia DNR
State DNR officials say their BOW workshops for women focus on learning outdoor skills in a safe and structured environment, giving women from all backgrounds the chance to learn in a positive, non-competitive atmosphere.
Special Photo: Georgia DNR
Bass fishing is just one of the activities that will be explored in the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Workshop.
The Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center offers an array of classes, programs and camps including a program designed specifically for women wanting to acclimate themselves to outdoor activities.
MANSFIELD — Women wanting to explore activities like backpacking, fishing, shooting and more can sometimes be left wondering, how do I get started? The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has the answer. The 12th Annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Workshop, scheduled for Nov. 3-5, at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, provides a practical introduction to a wide variety of outdoor recreational skills and activities, according to the DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division.
“At this workshop, we give women from all backgrounds the chance to learn outdoor skills in a safe and structured environment. The top-notch instructors help keep a positive, non-competitive atmosphere where all participants can feel confident and have fun,” said Linda Scovanner, BOW coordinator. “Available class activities will include shooting sports, fishing, backpacking, nature photography, outdoor cooking and more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.