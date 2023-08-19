MANSFIELD — Women wanting to explore activities like backpacking, fishing, shooting and more can sometimes be left wondering, how do I get started? The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has the answer. The 12th Annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Workshop, scheduled for Nov. 3-5, at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, provides a practical introduction to a wide variety of outdoor recreational skills and activities, according to the DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division.

“At this workshop, we give women from all backgrounds the chance to learn outdoor skills in a safe and structured environment. The top-notch instructors help keep a positive, non-competitive atmosphere where all participants can feel confident and have fun,” said Linda Scovanner, BOW coordinator. “Available class activities will include shooting sports, fishing, backpacking, nature photography, outdoor cooking and more.”

