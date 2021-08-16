16-year-old South Carolina student dies from Covid-19 complications as school district struggles with infections

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Putnam. In east
central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette,
Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton,
North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton.
In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding and Polk. In west
central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar,
Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding,
Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* From late tonight through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will begin to move
into North and Central Georgia early Tuesday morning and spread
across the area through the day. Two to five inches of rain is
expected through the flash flood watch, with isolated heavier
amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils will lead to
flash flooding. As Fred moves through, additional bands of
rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday morning
that may exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
The CDC's model of the coronavirus is shown. After months of progress in the fight against Covid-19, cases are rising again as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads across the US.
As students return for the first day of school in Lancaster County, South Carolina, the district's leadership has confirmed that a 16-year-old student has died of complications from Covid-19.
"We are saddened to learn of the passing of a 16-year-old Andrew Jackson High student from Covid complications," Lancaster County School District Superintendent Jonathan Phipps said in a statement.
Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Collins confirmed the student died August 12. The 16-year-old's name is not being released because the student was a minor, the coroner said.
Phipps told CNN that the district already had 21 students infected with Covid-19 and 58 students are in quarantine, ahead of Monday's first day of school. Additionally, there are 20 staff members with confirmed Covid-19 and 40 are quarantining. Phipps said a number of staff members have called in with Covid-19 symptoms, and he expects positive cases to increase.
Phipps said he expects student enrollment to be above 15,000 this year.
"We are starting school with classes being taught by substitute teachers, administrators are stretched for supervision, buses are doing double routes, maintenance workers are working over(time) to cover those out and we canceled last week's preseason football game at one of our high schools due to eight positive cases with our players," Phipps said.
Phipps highlighted the "tremendous amount of political pressure" from Gov. Henry McMaster for schools to continue in-person learning. McMaster signed an executive order on May 11 that restricted school districts from mandating masks for students.
"We will do the best we can to stay in-person as long as we have coverage," Phipps said.
Phipps has encouraged mask wearing during school for students.
"Although we cannot mandate students to wear a mask, I would ask you to please consider your child wearing a mask especially in those areas where we're not able to social distance," Phipps said during an August 13 update.
