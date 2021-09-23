COVINGTON — A 17-year-old male is being held on murder and other charges at the Newton County Detention Center following a Sept. 14 shooting that left another man dead.
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Jayden Elijah Cuvilje, 17, of a Fieldview Lane, Covington address, faces charges of felony murder, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18, aggravated assault, and possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime.
A report by the Sheriff’s Office stated that a deputy responded to an Arlington Drive, Covington, address at about 10:55 p.m on Sept. 14 in response to a report of a “penetrating trauma.”
When the deputy arrived, he reported he detained three subjects. He also observed a victim lying on his back in the driveway with blood coming from his head. According to the deputy’s report, there were no signs of life, so no medical aid was rendered.
The victim has been identified as Deartavius Tarrico Rogers, 25, of 3334 Colony Drive, Conyers. According to the initial report, the relationship between the victim and the suspect was unknown. The case remains under investigation.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.
