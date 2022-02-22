2 Black Hawk helicopters crash during training accident, Utah National Guard says By Michelle Watson, CNN Feb 22, 2022 Feb 22, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email No crew members on board the helicopters were injured, the Utah National Guard said. @LifterMike93/Twitter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two Utah National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were involved in a training accident Tuesday morning, crashing near a popular ski resort, the Utah National Guard said.No crew members or skiers at the Snowbird ski resort were injured, according to Jared Jones, chief warrant officer 5 with the Utah National Guard."Everyone is safe," Jones said. "It was a blessing that everyone was OK." The accident occurred near the Mineral Basin area of Snowbird, "about 150 yards off of Snowbird proper," Jones said.The resort, almost 30 miles from Salt Lake City, has the capacity to carry more than 17,000 skiers and snowboarders uphill per hour on its many lifts, according to Snowbird's website. Both helicopters suffered some damage because of the crash, the Utah National Guard said in a tweet."As the first aircraft landed ... portions of the blade of the lead helicopter separated and it appears struck the second helicopter," Jones said.The accident is under investigation.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +8 ‘Erin Brockovich,’ ‘Stillwater,’ and 5 other legal movies inspired by true stories From courtroom dramas to biopics, Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. More News News 'Hank the Tank,' a 500-pound bear, has broken into two more California homes, police say By Sara Smart, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News featuredpopularurgent State of Georgia to take the lead in Rivian permitting process By Alice Queen alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com Updated 3 hrs ago 0 +4 News Here are the key players in the trial of the former Louisville police officer connected to Breonna Taylor's killing By Nicole Chavez, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 News ASK AMY: Friendship is frozen with no change in sight Alice Queen 4 hrs ago 0 