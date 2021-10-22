2 dead after a former employee opens fire at a Nebraska grain services facility By Dave Alsup and Raja Razek, CNN Oct 22, 2021 Oct 22, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man who was fired Thursday from a grain services company in Nebraska returned to the facility later in the day and fatally shot two people and wounded another, police said.Hours after he was terminated from the company, Max Hoskinson, 61, returned to the Agrex Elevator in Superior with a handgun and opened fire, Nebraska State Patrol said.One person died at the scene, and another died in the hospital after being air-lifted for treatment. Hoskinson was also killed after an employee obtained a shotgun from an office and returned fire, police said.The injured person was treated and released from a hospital in Superior.Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a tweet that he's praying for the shooting victims. "The news of the attack on Agrex Elevator in Superior is shocking and devastating," he said.Police didn't release the names of victims Thursday.The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating with help from local agencies, police said.Superior is a city in southern Nebraska near the Kansas border.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +11 What to know about getting the flu vaccine this year Flu shots are especially important in fall 2021, public health experts say. Stacker compiled a list of 10 key flu shot facts from the CDC and other sources. Click for more. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Agriculture Agriculture, Forestry, And Commercial Fishing Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Continents And Regions Crop Production Employee Termination Grain And Feed Crops Human Resources And Personnel Management Labor And Employment Midwestern United States Nebraska North America Personnel Changes Personnel Management The Americas United States Patrol Police Weaponry Military Max Hoskinson Pete Ricketts Agrex Elevator News More News News 2 dead after a former employee opens fire at a Nebraska grain services facility By Dave Alsup and Raja Razek, CNNUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 News A notebook found near Brian Laundrie's remains could answer some key questions, experts say By Aya Elamroussi, Leyla Santiago, Randi Kaye and Sara Weisfeldt, CNNUpdated 47 min ago 0 +11 Multimedia featured What to know about getting the flu vaccine this year By Betsy Ladyzhets Stacker 4 hrs ago 0 News Alabama death row inmate is executed nearly 30 years after murder conviction By Andy Rose and Rebekah Riess, CNNUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Who was Halyna Hutchins? Tributes paid to director of photography killed by prop gun 2 dead after a former employee opens fire at a Nebraska grain services facility A notebook found near Brian Laundrie's remains could answer some key questions, experts say Chris Taylor belts three homers as Dodgers extend NLCS Alabama death row inmate is executed nearly 30 years after murder conviction Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesUPDATE: Piedmont responds to incident of patient found on sidewalkPatient found on sidewalk in front of Piedmont RockdaleUPDATE: One construction worker dies, two injured when Yellow River bridge collapses on Access RoadBRIDGE UPDATE: OSHA investigating bridge collapse on Access RoadStonecrest Resorts announces closing on sale of former Sears building for $2.1 millionLand donation withdrawn after commission delays voteNewton man faces numerous charges related to sex offenses against childrenCovington Housing Authority paid for development renderings of Conyers Street Gym and Baker Field, according to Covington City Council member Susie KeckHEALTH: TSH tells thyroid gland to make more hormoneRockdale County Jail Blotter Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: October is National Apple Month. What's your favorite way to eat apples? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: In a pie. Sliced up. In a cobbler. The way it came off the tree (after washing, of course) Apple cider Apple tarts. Slices with peanut butter. In a salad. Apple fritters. I like to eat apples in a different way than listed. I don't like apples. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.