HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR
PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
southwesterly at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING FOR NORTHERN GEORGIA...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
2 people are dead and 10 hospitalized after Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
Two people were killed and about 10 others injured in a shooting at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub early Sunday morning, police said.
The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, the Cedar Rapids Police Department said in a statement. The club was hosting a 90s-themed party, according to a post on social media.
Cedar Rapids officers were on routine patrol downtown at the time of the shooting, the statement said, and were able to respond immediately.
Police have secured the scene and "there is no threat to public safety," the statement said.
Police did not release any information about possible suspects or arrests. The investigation remained ongoing Sunday morning and anyone "present at the time of the shooting or with knowledge of the incident" is asked to contact investigators, the statement said.
The injured are receiving medical care at multiple local hospitals.
